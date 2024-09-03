Ethiopia: Premier Hails Foundation's Support for Ethiopia's Dev't Endeavors

3 September 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appreciated the continued support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in advancing Ethiopia's efforts in agriculture, health, and financial inclusion.

The Prime Minister welcomed yesterday Bill Gates to Ethiopia on his second visit.

Since 2019 to the Land of Origins, "We deeply appreciate the continued support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in advancing our efforts in agriculture, health, and financial inclusion," the primer wrote on social media pages.

Yesterday's visit, focusing on wheat cluster productivity and poultry farming, underscores the strengthening of our partnership as Ethiopia remains steadfast on its path toward achieving food security, Abiy stated.

