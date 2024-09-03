East Africa: Any Attempt to Contain and Chock Ethiopia Is a Pathway to Disaster in the Horn of Africa

opinion

The author first links current military agreement and maneuvers both by Egypt and Somalia in a historical context. Four years after independence that is in 1964, Somalia invaded Ethiopia under her own irredentist policy of Greater Somalia to incorporate parts of northern Kenya, the Ogaden territory of Ethiopia and Djibouti into an empire state of Greater Somalia. The war ended in total defeat of Somalia by Ethiopia. After 13 years of preparation, supported by the former Soviet Union, some members of the Arab League and particularly Egypt, Somalia invaded Ethiopia again from two directions only to be utterly defeated by the patriotic forces of the defense forces of Ethiopia, the militia and peace loving citizens. Somalia's defeat and the collapse of Greater Somalia led to the weakening of The Siad Bare government, its final collapse in 1991 and the proliferation of clan based administration replacing the downfall of the central government.

Ethiopia has played a significant role in supporting the formation of the government in Somalia, particularly in the context of regional stability and the fight against extremism. Here are some key ways in which Ethiopia has been involved: Ethiopia was always behind ascertaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia

Ethiopia intervened militarily in Somalia in 2006 to support the Transitional Federal Government (TFG) against the Islamic Courts Union (ICU), which had taken control of much of southern Somalia, including Mogadishu. This intervention was crucial in preventing the ICU from consolidating power and provided the TFG with the necessary support to establish itself.

Ethiopia has been a major contributor to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), which has been instrumental in supporting the Somali government in its fight against Al-Shabaab and in stabilizing the country. Ethiopian troops have been involved in operations to secure key areas and support the Somali National Army.

Moreover, Ethiopia, as a member of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), has been involved in the peace processes aimed at forming a stable government in Somalia. Ethiopia has hosted and participated in various peace talks and diplomatic efforts to support the establishment of a legitimate and functioning Somali government.

Ethiopia has also provided training and capacity-building support to Somali security forces and government institutions. The country provided scholarships for hundreds of Somali students to study in the universities in Ethiopia. This assistance has been vital in strengthening the capabilities of the Somali government to govern effectively and maintain security.

Ethiopia has provided humanitarian aid and has been involved in development projects in Somalia, particularly in regions bordering Ethiopia. This assistance has helped improve relations between the two countries and has supported the Somali government's efforts to rebuild the country.

Ethiopia has hosted a large number of Somali refugees, providing them with asylum and basic services, which has contributed to regional stability and reduced the pressure on the Somali government during times of crisis.

Ethiopia has maintained close diplomatic relations with Somalia, engaging in regular dialogue and cooperation. This relationship has been crucial in coordinating efforts to combat extremism and promote stability in the region.

In short, Ethiopia has supported the formation of the Somali government through military intervention, diplomatic efforts, capacity building, economic assistance, and by maintaining strong bilateral relations. These efforts have been aimed at promoting stability in Somalia and the broader Horn of Africa region.

The recent action taken by Somalia in inviting foreign forces into the Horn, the author believes will only lead to the destabilization of the country. Somalia is already almost overtaken by international terrorist forces led by Al-Shebaba but Ethiopia defended the statehood of this country by the blood and flesh of her own armed forces for the last 17 years under AMISOM.

According to a recent presser released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and briefing given by the Minister a couple of days back, peace and mutual cooperation for development is a top priority foreign policy objective of the country. However, if any threat surfaces up Ethiopia cannot be an indifferent spectator when her national interest and security is at stake.

The people of Somalia and Ethiopia not only share common border but they have cross cultural relations and challenges they face together. Somalia needs to stop and think before irrecoverable damage could be inflicted due to the impending crisis which they may be forced to shoulder. The people of Ethiopia will continue to cherish peace and good neighborly relations with their brothers and sisters in Somalia. Empty propaganda and war mongering is too dangerous for the safety and security of Somalia

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald