Africa: Toward New Historical Milestone of Sinoafrican Friendship - What Focac Means

TANZANIA: ON September 4th, 2024, the Forum on Africa-China Cooperation (FOCAC) shall convene in Beijing, China, under the theme "Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future."

This is an excellent title for traditional allies, especially in an era of shifting global trends. The critical question I ask myself is, for how long will China continue to be an all-weather friend to its African partners?

Will it be here in the next 20 years, the next half-century, for a century, or forever? In the changing nature of international affairs, especially the evolving architecture of international development, it is crucial for us in Africa to have substantive responses to such questions.

The greatest challenge facing African foreign policy pundits and ministers is the lack of a unified and collective policy to connect with Beijing or any other major economy like Tokyo, Moscow, Washington, Paris and sooner or later, Seoul.

It is imperative to realise that Africa's engagement with FOCAC is hindered by the lack of a consistent and unified negotiation voice; in other words, Africa does not have a "China policy."

China has an Africa Policy and across the spectrum of other African partners, for instance, Japan, it has a distinct foreign policy towards Africa, often referred to as Japan's Africa policy, where TICAD (Tokyo International Conference on African Development) is the cornerstone of Japan's Africa policy. Like FOCAC, it is held every three years and brings together African leaders, development organisations and the private sector to discuss and coordinate Japan's development assistance.

The United States (USA) also has an Africa policy, which is a subset of the broader US foreign policy and deals with Africa through a range of initiatives and strategies to engage African nations.

The French have Françafrique, which deals with its relations with Africa, not only Francophone states. If Julius Nyerere, Kwame Nkrumah and Patrice Lumumba were alive today-- statesmen who believed in collaboration with China-- what would have been their reasoning?

Lumumba believed in avoiding being entangled in the superpowers' vortex and Nyerere understood that if a major economy and partner underwent a reevaluation of its policy and changed governments, the consequences would result in severe challenges for a dependent country.

However, for all intents and cordial purposes, it is important to discuss and understand FOCAC, especially within contemporary African leadership. In the words of an Indian anti-colonial nationalist, secular humanist, social democrat, author and statesman, Jawaharlal Nehru, "Life is a game of cards; the hand that is dealt to you is determinism; the way you play it is free will."

If you have questions about why I write this before delving directly into FOCAC, I desire to share impulses that I consider valuable to inspire curiosity and analytical thinking so that my readers and perhaps policy advisors will reach a political purpose to push our country in a certain direction.

But most importantly, history will judge me for the content of my character, not the possession of political power. Because the true foundation of intellectual thought is to build critical thinking, open-mindedness, and inspire curiosity, we, as Africans, when invited to fly out to the rest of the world, we must have self-introspection and ask ourselves why are here? And how can we negotiate mutually beneficial interests for all sides.

Historical context

From a historical vantage point, the background of FOCAC can be traced to the visit of Chinese Premier Jiang Zemin to Africa in 1996.

In early 1996, Jiang Zemin toured the Republic of Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Mali, Namibia and Zimbabwe, during this tour, President Jiang publicly unveiled a new and emerging Chinese approach to Africa.

The main theme of Jiang's speech was to strengthen solidarity and cooperation and seek common development. And that is how FOCAC came into existence: to enhance strategic consultations and cooperation in international affairs and look into the future to create a better world.

The first FOCAC, held in Beijing, China, in 2000, became the official summit that institutionalised Sino-African ties. It was attended by nearly 80 ministers from 44 African countries. FOCAC II was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in December 2003 and passed the Addis Ababa Action Plan (2004-2006).

Since then, it was followed by the FOCAC Summit and the Third Ministerial Conference, which was held in Beijing, China, in November 2006. FOCAC IV met in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in November 2009, followed by FOCAC V in July 2012.

The Fifth Forum on ChinaAfrica Cooperation (FOCAC V) took place on July 19-20, 2012, in Beijing, China. FOCAC V resulted in the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and the Beijing Action Plan (2013-2015), which outlined specific measures to enhance China-Africa relations and have continued to the presentday Sino-African relations. In 2024, it is FOCAC IX, or the ninth iteration of the continued FOCAC forums, following FOCAC VI, VII and VIII, which were held in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2015.

FOCAC in the context of policy views in Africa Until 2021, the last FOCAC summit, there was no clear and official African Union Policy and such a situation also prevails in other regional bodies, such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the East African Community (EAC) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Commitment of the People's Republic of China to Tanzania

China has been fully committed to the development of Africa, particularly the United Republic of Tanzania.

From April 1970 to July 1976, the UHURU railway was constructed with an interest-free loan from our Chinese friends in the hope that critical infrastructure construction, including railway systems, would lift our economy to a better stage.

Sino-Tanzania ties remain the vital par excellence of Chinese commitment in Africa, making Tanzania one of Beijing's closest allies on the continent.

Early Diplomatic Ties and What They Mean for FOCAC

In the early 1960s, Tanzania became one of China's true overseas allies.

Trade relations were established, leading to the creation of the SinoTanzania Shipping Company in 1966, where China gifted Tanzania two freighters, each weighing 10,000 tons.

By February 1964, under the cusp of mutual friendship, the Father of the Nation paid an official visit to China and a Sino-Tanzanian treaty of friendship was signed. A year later, the special relationship between China and Tanzania was cemented when Zhou Enlai paid an official visit to Tanzania.

This diplomatic gesture was significant and perhaps best understood by early African scholars during the Nyerere era than today-- unless for a few scholars who have a personal admiration for the growth of China and Chinese culture or the Tanzanian business community and academics who have visited and lived in China or are alumni of Chinese government scholarships.

Despite our wellestablished non-entanglement foreign policy, widely known as the Non-Aligned Movement policy, for us, China and China alone, has been a country of significant extensive economic commitment in the early 1960s and in contemporary international relations.

While these views are subject to debate, there is a mindful realisation of reality in any democracy, be it young, developing or developed. It is necessary to identify diplomatic history to relate and understand FOCAC today.

The Belt and Road Initiative: Cementing ChinaTanzania Diplomatic Ties at FOCAC IX: The new frontier of Tanzania's economic development lies in modern infrastructure, accountability and investment.

It can be an arduous struggle given the current challenges of skills mismatch among young professionals and the fast-changing Tanzanian situation, but a critical approach to transforming our infrastructure is possible.

The BRI can be our development strategy aimed at enhancing infrastructure connectivity and economic cooperation between China and Tanzania.

With its strategic location on the East African coast, Tanzanian ports can play a crucial role in the maritime component of the BRI, serving as a gateway for Chinese goods to Africa.

On the other hand, as Tanzania is not yet a capitalabundant economy capable of producing heavy machinery or expensive technological equipment, we need FOCAC as a platform to address our infrastructure needs, including finding solutions where we can transform our current state of agricultural equipment.

China can modernise our agriculture by transferring technology, sharing experiences, and contributing to value-added industries. China's Significant Contribution to Tanzanian Infrastructure

At the heart of our country's infrastructure progress lies the impeccable contribution of the Chinese people and the government of the People's Republic of China.

Administrative Infrastructure

Notable projects include the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam, Jakaya Kikwete Hall in Dodoma, the New Library at the University of Dar es Salaam and the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School.

Road and Railway Infrastructure

Key projects include the Dar es Salaam Nyerere Bridge (Kigamboni Bridge), BRT roads in Dar es Salaam, the Arusha-Namanga Road and sections of the SGR railway built by China.

Sports Infrastructure The National Stadium, dubbed "Kwa Mkapa" by modern football commentators, is a unique stadium. It was completed in 2009 and remains Tanzania's only modern national stadium.

Possibility of Climbing the Ladder of Industrialisation in Sino-Tanzania Relations through FOCAC It is high time now for China and Tanzania to form a joint industrialisation council that will be tasked with committing to each country's priorities in industrialisation development.

Through FOCAC, this council can focus on key areas such as the manufacturing industry, modernising Tanzania's agriculture to accelerate our GDP growth, investing in the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and improving our technological capabilities.

With industrialisation as a key priority, Tanzania will attract more foreign investment, particularly from China and will be able to create more jobs, thereby improving the livelihoods of Tanzanians.

The council's activities can include creating a roadmap for industrialisation that aligns with Tanzania's development goals and China's expertise and experience, facilitating the transfer of technology and knowledge from China to Tanzania, identifying potential areas for investment and coordinating joint efforts to develop key infrastructure projects that support industrialisation.

This collaboration can lead to the establishment of industrial parks, the development of new industries and the expansion of existing ones, all of which can contribute to Tanzania's economic growth and development.

Understanding China's Role in Africa and the Future of Tanzania-China Relations It is important to understand China's role in Africa in a global context and how it shapes the future of TanzaniaChina relations. China's approach to Africa is not just about trade and investment; it is also about building longterm partnerships based on mutual respect and shared goals.

As Deng Xiaoping said in 1979, "The historical relations between China and its partners must continue into the 21st century and beyond." FOCAC should embody these timeless words.

China's investment in Tanzania and other African countries is driven by a desire to support development and help them achieve their economic goals.

This approach has led to the creation of numerous infrastructure projects, job opportunities and economic growth in Tanzania.

Human capital development and Cultural Exchanges Enhancing mutual understanding between China and Tanzania through cultural exchanges will foster deeper connections. Including visits by government officials, students, businessmen, scholars and analysts, and exchange of experience and language skills, bridging human capital development could help eliminate the skills mismatch which is widening between contemporary industry and graduates.

On Green Energy, Trade and Technology

Both Tanzania and China face energy challenges. Through FOCAC China's experience and technology, including Vertical Axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) and Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines (HAWTs), could help Tanzania address issues like power rationing and load shedding. Investment in green energy and technology is crucial for fostering trade and business links.

Vertical Axis Wind Turbines in Singida and Dodoma, and Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines for Makambako, Mwanza and Tanga Regions.

Current energy challenges for Tanzania energy system including repetitive power rationing and load shedding, an increase demand for electricity due to urban population increase and a lack of investment in modern grinds maintenance systems and lack of investment in alternative energy sources and new generation capacity.

China has (VAWT's) and HAWT's which could be built in Tanzania high wind density areas to generate new energy sources and green energy, they could create better efficiency., and can be powered toward a large-scale Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Centre built in Morogoro which could help cut the carbon footprint in Tanzanian towns and generate electric power for domestic use.

Tanzanian role in UN resolution number 2758 of 1971 should be the basis of effective commitment of FOCAC China grants and Investments to Tanzania.

China's presence in the United Nations and within the Security Council today emanates from 1971, where African countries played a major role to vote for the pro-Beijing resolution (UN resolution number 2758 of 1971) and it was a time and era in which China's admission in the United Nations was a major priority in China's foreign policy, and Tanzania had influenced the Mulungushi Club and major nonaligned movement nations to vote pro-China and when the pro-Beijing resolution was tabled, those voted in favour were 76 votes to 35, with 17 abstentions, and this saw the admittance of China in the United Nations. Since then, Sino-Tanzania relations have been credible all-weather allies.

However, being predictable all-weather friends, does not hinder policy changes in China or Tanzania, solidifying Sino-Tanzania ties requires long term actors, of think tanks acting on both sides. Conclusively, the future of Tanzania-China relations lies in the hands of both countries.

By working together through FOCAC and other platforms, Tanzania and China can build a strong and sustainable partnership that will benefit both countries for years to come, however getting China's technological know-how is crucial, for realistic development at home.

This partnership should be based on mutual respect, shared goals and a commitment to transparency and accountability.

It is with the right approach, Tanzania and China can continue to strengthen their relationship and create a brighter future for their people.

As we look to the future, it is important to remember the words of Julius Nyerere: "Independence means self-reliance, it means national strength, it means dignity, it means that we can choose our own way of life, and develop our own pattern of progress."

By embracing this vision and working together with China, Tanzania can achieve its development goals and create a better future for its people.