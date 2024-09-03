Tanzania: 'Respect All Group H Opponents'

Taifa Stars players have been urged to approach every match in their Group H campaign of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers with respect and determination as they strive to secure a place in the finals set to be hosted in Morocco.

This caution comes from former players Makumbi Juma and Malota Soma ahead of Taifa Stars' opening qualifier against Ethiopia at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

Following this home encounter, the national team will travel to Ivory Coast to face Guinea on September 10th. The two matches present a vital opportunity for Taifa Stars to collect six points and set the tone for their qualification journey.

"I don't see any easy teams in our group; every team is preparing rigorously to secure qualification. Therefore, our players must not underestimate any opponent," said Makumbi Juma, a former Young Africans player.

He stressed that the first match is crucial as it will set the pace for the remaining fixtures in the AFCON qualifiers. "Winning the first game is vital as it helps reduce the pressure on the players. I believe our current young squad has the capability to perform well," Juma added.

Former Simba player Malota Soma identified DR Congo as a formidable opponent in the group and emphasised the need for thorough analysis before facing them.

"To my side, I do not have doubts concerning making it to the AFCON finals and the only team I think will give us headache is DR Congo because they know very well since we regularly meet. "In this regard, our players should be well determined to do well when we play against them (DR Congo) otherwise, we will drop essential points from them," Soma, the former Simba and Taifa Stars player said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also urged Taifa Stars players to aim for at least a draw in away matches during the qualifiers and to give their all in home games to secure victories. Already, the 23-man squad is in camp readying for the Wednesday's match under the tutelage of Interim coach Hemed Suleiman who recently said he is convinced with the progress of players.

Also read READ: Coach optimistic Taifa Stars will edge out Ethiopia

The full squad comprises of the following players: Goalkeepers are Ally Salim (Simba), Aboutwalib Mshery (Young Africans) and Yona Amos (Pamba Jiji).

Defenders: Lusajo Mwaikenda (Azam), Nathaniel Chilambo (Azam), Mohamed Hussein (Simba), Dickson Job (Yanga), Pascal Msindo (Azam), Ibrahim Bacca (Yanga), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga), Nickson Kibabage (Yanga) and Novatus Dismas (Goztepe, Turkey).

BMidfielders: Himid Mao (Talaal El Geisha, Egypt), Abdulmalik Zakaria (Mashujaa), Adolf Mtasigwa (Azam), Mudathir Yahya (Yanga), Hussein Semfuko (Coastal Union), Edwin Balua (Simba) and Feisal Salum (Azam).