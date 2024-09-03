Tanzania: Ayonga Triumphs in DGC August Mug Tourney

Kiki Ayonga delivered a standout performance to win the top division title at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club's August 2024 Mug Golf tournament over the weekend.

Ayonga shot an impressive two-under 70 net, securing first places in the men's Division A.

Ayonga narrowly edged out Joseph Pracid, who also scored a 70 net but finished second due to count-back rules. The trophy was awarded by UAP Insurance Tanzania CEO Nelson Rwehula.

Ayonga, a handicap 9 golfer, expressed his gratitude to the sponsors and organisers for their excellent work. In Division B, Danstan Kalimba, with a handicap of 17, claimed victory with a 70 net, three strokes ahead of second-place Said Chali, who carded a 73 net.

Karim Jamal, with a handicap of 30, won Division C with a 74 net, while Fahmy Mbarak, handicap 21, finished second with a 75 net. In the ladies' category, newcomer Jennifer Mbarawa, playing off a handicap 48, emerged victorious with a 70 net, two strokes better than former club lady captain Maryanne Mugo, who scored a level-par 72 net.

Young golfer Mikoh Mwakawago, playing off handicap 17, impressed with a tournament-best three-under 69 net to win the juniors' category. Alvin Aguiar, with a handicap 21, took second place with a 74 net.

The longest drive awards went to Julius Mwizani for the men and Jennifer Mbarawa for the ladies. Nearest to the pin honours were claimed by Joseph Pracid (men) and Joyce Ndyetabura (ladies).

The tournament, sponsored by UAP Insurance for the first time, was organised by the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club Golf Section.

The rewarding ceremony featured golf captain Fred Laizer and competition secretary Iman Alfayo in new, elegant attire, reflecting a commitment to elevate the club's presentation standards.

Laizer expressed gratitude to UAP Insurance and all participants, noting the tournament's role in promoting the game and developing the club, particularly its junior players.

Rwehula, representing the sponsor, praised the event's success and the strong player turnout, promising continued support for future tournaments.