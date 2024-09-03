Tanzania: General Mkunda - Major Investments Strengthen Tpdf

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Jacob Mkunda, emphasised the government's substantial investments that have significantly boosted the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF), marking a pivotal point in the army's 60-year journey.

Speaking at a grand event at Uhuru Stadium, where TPDF celebrated its six decades of service, General Mkunda highlighted the role of successive governments, particularly under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, in enhancing military capacity.

The anniversary event showcased the evolution of the TPDF, featuring stateof-the-art equipment and military demonstrations that reflected the transformative impact of these investments on the nation's defense capabilities.

General Mkunda acknowledged the importance of government support, citing crucial resources that have enabled the military to safeguard national borders effectively.

Equally, General Mkunda praised the leadership of President Samia and her predecessors, stating, "Various equipment utilised by TPDF, some showcased and others yet to be revealed, have been procured through the efforts of successive leaderships, including the sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan."

He expressed deep gratitude to Tanzanians for their unwavering support over the past six decades, noting their patriotism as a driving force behind the military's dedication.

"When we remember that we have Tanzanians backing us, our morale to perform our duties increases exponentially," he added.

The event featured an exhibition of TPDF's diverse arsenal, including armored vehicles and helicopters. Attendees were treated to demonstrations of TPDF's strategic capabilities, such as the use of dogs in crime fighting and advanced commando tactics.

To commemorate the 60th anniversary, President Samia officially launched a special book detailing the history and achievements of the TPDF, highlighting the ongoing commitment to national defense.

Again, General Mkunda assured the nation that the TPDF would continue to uphold its duties with the highest level of expertise, reaffirming the military's commitment to protecting Tanzania's sovereignty and security. CDF also commended military officers and soldiers for their unwavering professionalism and dedication over the decades.

General Mkunda assured the nation that the military will continue to uphold its duties with the highest level of expertise, adhering to the principles and oaths that define their service.

As TPDF looks back on its six-decade journey, the anniversary serves not only as a celebration of past accomplishments but also as a reaffirmation of the military's commitment to protecting the sovereignty and security of Tanzania.