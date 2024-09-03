Namibia: Wanderers, Unam Through to the Final

FNB Wanderers and FNB Unam will meet in the Windhoek Lager Premier League rugby final after beating FNB Kudus 49-24 and FNB Grootfontein 27-15 respectively on Saturday.

It was the final that most pundits predicted after both teams had dominated the league with 14 wins and two losses each, and in the end they both subdued stubborn opponents at WHS' Vegkop Stadium to reach the final.

Kudus gave Wanderers a run for their money, even leading 17-15 at halftime, but Wanderers stepped up a gear after the break to run out comfortable winners. They scored six tries in total, while flyhalf Denzo Bruwer had a great match, scoring a try, five conversions and three penalties for a total of 24 points.

Wanderers came out firing as Bruwer opened their account with a penalty, while rightwing Nandi Karuuombe scored their first try after a swift counter-attack by leftwing Jurgens Meyer.

Meyer was on the scoreboard next, following up a grubber kick by Johan Deysel to dot down, and although Bruwer missed the conversion they were 15-0 up after only 12 minutes.

Kudus, however, made a great comeback, as fullback Aurelio Plato opened their account with a penalty before prop Mphatso Mwashi barged over from a maul after good build-up work by flanker Max Katijeko.

Kudus kept on attacking and took the lead for the first time after a great try by centre Suramie Kambombo, who side-stepped his way through Wanderers' defence to dot down, and with Plato converting they took a 17-15 lead at the half-time break.

Wanderers, however, immediately regained the lead at the start of the second half when Karuuombe turned on the pace to go over for his second try and with Bruwer converting they went 22-17 ahead.

Kudus had a chance to reduce the deficit when they won a penalty, but Plato's kick went wide and Wanderers went further ahead, rather fortuitously, when Deysel intercepted a pass and ran clear to touch down in the right-hand corner.

That was the game-breaker as Kudus' challenge gradually faded. A great run by Wanderers' substitute centre Natie Janse van Rensburg led to their next try, by flanker Darius von Solms, and when Bruwer put over a huge penalty from within his own half they were well in charge at 39-17.

For good measure, Bruwer added a try as well as he side-stepped his way over from broken play, and although Kudus prop Craig Swartz scored a consolation try, Bruwer had the final say with another long-range penalty to give them a commanding win.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The other semi was closer but Grootfontein were the architects of their own demise due to indiscipline. Three players - centre Jahzeel Marais, flanker Martinus Nekundi and prop Amutenya Amutenya - were sin-binned for ten minutes each due to foul play, and when flanker Pieter-Daan Kok was red-carded for a head-butt, their challenge was effectively over.

Under the circumstances they did remarkably well, with an inspired second-half comeback nearly threatening Unam's lead.

After Aljarreau Zaahl and Uroel Marais traded early penalties, Unam gradually pulled away. Rightwing Shareave Titus scored their first try after a piercing run by AJ Kearns, while hooker Gerhard Thirion barged over from a maul, and when they were awarded a penalty try after overpowering Grootfontein's scrum they took a commanding 24-3 lead at halftime.

Grootfontein, however, launched a great comeback with leftwing Lasarus Joseph touching down after a rampaging run by eighthman Johan Luttig, and when flanker Kok went over from a maul they were within striking distance at 24-15 down.

Kok's indiscipline, however, cost them dearly as he was sent off with 10 minutes to go, while Zaahl sealed Unam's win with a late penalty.