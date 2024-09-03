Namibia: Lahja Upgrades to Gold in Paris

Paris is proving to be a happy hunting ground for Lahja Ishitile, who became only the third Namibian to win a Paralympic Games gold medal on Saturday night.

Storming to glory in a new games record of 56,20 seconds for the women's T11 400 metres, her spectacular triumph, at the third attempt, was a spirited effort to turn the series near-misses into Paralympics immortality.

Ishitile is the second Namibian woman after the trail-blazing Johanna Benson to top the podium at the Paralympic Games.

Benson won gold and silver at the London Games in 2012, while Namibia's most successful Paralympian Ananias Shikongo won gold and two bronze at the Rio de Janeiro edition in 2016, before adding another bronze in Japan three years ago.

Ishitile's barnstorming run to victory was far from surprising, having performed similar feats in Paris last year when, along with her trusted guide Sem Shimanda, she broke the African record three times on her way to claiming a World Para Athletics Championship silver.

The team's coach Letu Hamhola said the nation can always count on the Paralympic team to fly then Namibia's flag high.

"Let's respect, honour and reward them and their support structures. As the saying goes, 'at the Olympics, heroes are made and at the Paralympic Games, heroes come'," Hamhola told The Namibiian Sport yesterday.

"Lahja, who is a University of Namibia student, has an interesting story to tell of pure determination and perseverance - a true brave gladiator and brave daughter of the soil."

Hamhola used the opportunity to advocate for improved resource allocation for disability sport, to help the athletes to keep improving and ensure they are well cared for.

He said it is unfair to that the Paralympians should be treated like second-rate citizens and survive on breadcrumbs when they consistently put Namibia on the map.

"Since 2008 Beijing, Reginald Benade, 2012 Johanna Benson, 2016 and 2020 Ananias Shikongo, Johannes Nambala, 2024 Lahja Ishitile have been on the podium and the national anthem has proudly been sang on three occasions," Hamhola said when detailing the achievements of Namibia's Paralympians.

"It's time that Namibia gives the necessary respect to our Paralympic legends. For example, the list of rewards when we returned from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games was evident. Who got more and who got peanuts?

"The government and NamPower bring their part but is that enough? We can't even employ our legends. Able-bodied athletes get employment because of sport but our Paralympic legends must beg. We only remember them every four years, next stop 2028 when we are done with them in Paris," Hahmola said.

The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service said 'golden girl' Ishitile was a testament to the Namibian spirit.

"Your extraordinary achievement has not only brought immense pride to Namibia but also showcased the remarkable talent and determination within our nation," the ministry noted on its Facebook page.

"Lahja's triumph is not just a personal victory but a celebration of our collective efforts to create a brighter future for all Namibians.

"We also extend our gratitude to your guide, Sem Shimanda, for being an invaluable part of this success. Your victory is a shining example of perseverance and excellence, inspiring future generations to pursue their dreams against all odds."

The sport ministry also acknowledged Hamhola's role in the victory, saying his "dedication and commitment have been instrumental in nurturing Lahja's talent and guiding her to this historic milestone".

"Through strategic investments, the ministry aims to create a supportive environment where athletes can thrive and young people can achieve their full potential."

The ministry noted that by providing resources, funding and access to world-class training, it is committed to nurturing talent, fostering a culture of excellence and encouraging youth participation in sport.

"We believe in the transformative power of sport to uplift communities and build a sense of national pride."