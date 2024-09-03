Namibia: Bank Windhoek Maintains High Customer Satisfaction Standards

A Bank Windhoek Customer Satisfaction Survey shows an increase in overall satisfaction score and ease of doing business rating from 76% last year to 77% in 2024.

In addition, brand affinity reached an impressive 84%. This was confirmed in a statement by the bank on Monday.

"The survey results showed that Bank Windhoek had an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 46% compared to 45% in 2023, surpassing the industry benchmark of 31%," noted the statement.

The bank's executive officer of marketing and corporate communication services, Jacquiline Pack, said the results underscore the bank's consistent delivery of high-quality services and strong customer connections.

"We are particularly proud of our NPS rating, which has reached a new record high. This metric is a crucial indicator of customer loyalty and advocacy. Additionally, the survey showed a significant increase in customer participation, providing valuable insights into evolving customer needs and expectations," she said.

Pack added that the bank's most prominent asset remains the quality of its staff, which is evident from high scores on attributes such as professionalism, knowledge and understanding of customer needs.

Regarding innovation, Pack said Bank Windhoek's focus on digital innovation is apparent in the growing popularity of its mobile app as the preferred banking channel.

"While the bank maintains overall solid performance, we are committed to continuous improvement and have identified opportunities to enhance our value proposition for specific customer segments," she said.

In market and business research, customer satisfaction is a measurement that determines how happy customers are with a company's products, services and capabilities. Customer satisfaction information, including surveys and ratings, can help a company determine how best to improve or change its products and services.