Namibia: More Women Needed As Central Bank Governors

2 September 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Only 29 of the world's 185 central banks are led by female governors.

According to the latest report by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF), while the number of female appointments has increased from 23 last year, there is still a need for more women in this role.

"While there are more women in senior positions across central banks and top financial institutions this year, only 14% of the 63 institutions with new governors or chief executives in the index appointed women. At this rate of change, the prospect of gender parity in leadership remains a long way away," noted OMFIF.

According to research by the International Monetary Fund, a greater gender balance in senior positions may help increase diversity, which will contribute to increased economic and financial stability and improved performance.

OMFIF is a London-based think tank for monetary, economic and investment issues.

