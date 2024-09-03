Namibia: Lahja 'Ferrari' Ishitile Chases More Glory

Fresh from their stunning Paris Paralympic Games gold medal winning performance, Lahja Ishitile and her guide Sem Shimanda will be looking to maintain their form in the T11 100m heats.

The race starts at 12h18 on Monday.

Based on this season's times, Ishitile is the fourth fastest in the entire field and second best in her heat.

With wind in her sails from Saturday's 400m success, the Namibian star is expected to be in line for qualification to the finals.

The T11 classification is for athletes with severe visual impairments, and the 100m sprint is known for its intense competition and close finishes.

Ishitile's primary competitors are likely to include the top sprinters from Brazil and China, who have historically performed well in T11 sprint events.

Called 'Ferrari' by her fellow athletes, Ishitile's experience and recent success in Paris will undoubtedly be crucial factors as she navigates the heats and looks to secure a spot in the final.