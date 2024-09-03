Namibia: One Economy Hosts Fundraising Soirée

The One Economy Foundation hosted its ninth annual fundraising gala dinner in Windhoek on Thursday.

The gala dinner was held under the theme 'Shape: Moulding the Future'. Guests included National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi, politicians, diplomats and the guest of honour, president Nangolo Mbumba.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to learn about the services offered at the #BeFree Youth Campus and how the Namibian youth can be better moulded and empowered.

One Economy Foundation executive chairperson and former first lady Monica Geingos expressed her gratitude to all those who attended the event.

"We could not do this without you. Our services are free because of people like you," said Geingos.

"Every young person who walks through our door gets a meal," she added.

The event featured performances by the Hot Pocket Band, as well as a play directed by Senga Brockerhoff.