Namibia: One Economy Hosts Fundraising Soirée

2 September 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The One Economy Foundation hosted its ninth annual fundraising gala dinner in Windhoek on Thursday.

The gala dinner was held under the theme 'Shape: Moulding the Future'. Guests included National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi, politicians, diplomats and the guest of honour, president Nangolo Mbumba.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to learn about the services offered at the #BeFree Youth Campus and how the Namibian youth can be better moulded and empowered.

One Economy Foundation executive chairperson and former first lady Monica Geingos expressed her gratitude to all those who attended the event.

"We could not do this without you. Our services are free because of people like you," said Geingos.

"Every young person who walks through our door gets a meal," she added.

The event featured performances by the Hot Pocket Band, as well as a play directed by Senga Brockerhoff.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.