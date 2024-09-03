Namibia: Contrasting Wins for Unam and Wanderers

FNB Unam and FNB Wanderers are through to the Windhoek Lager Women's Rugby final after contrasting wins in Saturday's semifinals at Vegkop.

The defending champions Unam were in control from the start running out comfortable 55-17 winners against FNB Rehoboth, but Wanderers produced a stunning comeback to beat Trustco United 28-24 in the other semi.

Earlier in the league, United did the double over Wanderers, beating them 37-19 and 24-10 home and away, and on Saturday they seemed to be heading for another comfortable win when they took a 17-0 lead early in the second half.

With captain Geraldine Louw prominent with some early barging runs, United's forwards started to take control and scrumhalf Mbitjitja Matuzee opened their account when she nipped over from a driving maul.

Prop Vasti Gaya barged over from a forward maul and when fullback Roberta Fabio turned on the speed to touch down early in the second half, United were cruising with a 17-0 lead.

Wanderers, however, dug deep to produce a remarkable comeback.

Prop Dephne Buseko barged over for their opening try and when lock Astrid van Lill touched down after a great run by flanker Euodia Bassingthwaighte they had reduced the gap to 17-14.

United, however, increased their lead to 24-14 after an intercept try by Selma Paulus, but Wanderers stormed back with winger Lizzle Tauxas turning on the speed to score under the posts, and with Ida Visagie once again converting they were 24-21 behind with two minutes to go.

The momentum was now with Wanderers and flanker Memory Tjivikua capped a stirring comeback when she crashed over for a last-minute try, once again converted by Visagie, to seal a great victory.

Unam had an easier passage into the final with a comfortable 55-17 win against Rehoboth, after leading 27-5 at halftime.

Rehoboth had no answer for Unam's pacey outside backs Ivone Kooper and Fiola Vliete, who had Rehoboth's defence at sixes and sevens whenever they touched the ball.

Leftwing Vliete already gave Unam the lead in the first minute, before fullback Kooper took centre stage with a brilliant display of pace and skill as she ran in four tries.

There were also tries by rightwing Kayla-Ann Tjombe, centres Ellen Garoes and Elzane-Lee Basson, and flyhalf Michelle Slinger, who added five conversions for a personal tally of 15 points.

For Rehoboth, centre Tjipee Hampira scored two tries and a conversion, and scrumhalf Pione van Rooyen one try.