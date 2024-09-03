Algeria: We Ran Responsible Electoral Campaign for Political Project Serving Algeria, Says Hassani Cherif

M'sila — The candidate of the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP) for the upcoming September 7 presidential election, Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, on Monday affirmed, in M'Sila province, that he had run a responsible electoral campaign to "lay the foundations of a political project serving Algeria."

Leading a rally at Salem-Mayouf sports hall, on day 19 of the electoral campaign, Hassani Cherif said he had conducted a "responsible electoral campaign to lay the foundations of a moderate and unifying national political project serving Algeria and Algerians and capable of implementing political, economic and social reforms."

On this occasion, the MSP candidate outlined the key points of his electoral program through which he intends to "serve the country, preserve its security and stability and achieve socio-economic progress for a strong Algeria capable of meeting challenges."

Hassani Cherif further "committed to launching agricultural and industrial projects, encouraging investment, ensuring water supply, tackling unemployment and encouraging young people to set up micro-enterprises and incubators with support from Islamic finance funds."

He also "promised, if elected, to review the administrative division, boost the role of elected officials and transform provinces with strong commercial and industrial activity into major economic hubs."

Prior to the rally, the MSP candidate conducted proximity activities in several municipalities of M'Sila, where he exchanged with many citizens whom he called to vote for him on September 7 to implement his program.