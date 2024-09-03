Zimbabwe: Anti-Litter Monitors Change the Face of Harare

A remarkable grassroots waste management movement has emerged in Harare and its being spearheaded by dedicated volunteer citizens known as anti-litter monitors.

These individuals have taken it upon themselves to combat the litter crisis plaguing the city in an endeavour to significantly enhance its cleanliness and restore its reputation as the "Sunshine City."

Since the anti-litter monitors started work about three months ago as the country was preparing to host the Sadc Summit which conferred President Mnangagwa with the chairmanship of the regional bloc, the city has been cleaner.

The anti-litter monitoring team assemble at corner Leopold Takawira Street and Speke Avenue as early as 8am before being dispatched to different areas.

The team of over 200 volunteers moves in small groups, picking up litter and identifying litterbugs who they report to Environmental Management Agency (EMA) officers.

Supported by EMA, these community volunteer anti-litter monitors are patrolling neighbourhoods, public spaces, and illegal dumping sites and controlling dumping of waste.

The public spaces also include national events and so far EMA working with the anti-litter monitors has arrested 364 people for littering in Harare and fined a minimum of US$30 for dumping litter at undesignated points.

EMA spokesperson Ms Amkela Sidange recently confirmed that 364 litterbugs had been arrested since the start of the operation.

The nature of penalties being imposed are fines as the laws are clear that one can be fined up to level three," said Ms Sidange.

Some businesses people operating Harare's CBD were also fined for failing to provide litter bins on their premises.

"The fines went up to about US$500 for business premises but what is important to note is that this is an ongoing programme and it will be cascaded across the country."

Ms Sidange hailed the anti-litter volunteering teams for driving the campaign.

"The public has embraced the anti-litter monitoring initiative and you will find that across the country, almost each province and district now has groups of these anti-litter monitors who are volunteers.

They are not on a salary, but they are just volunteers who have a passion for the environment and want to assist in waste management.

"However, we need to clarify that these volunteers are not there to clean after you. They are there to ensure the environment is always kept clean and we do not want to give the impression that with these volunteers, you can litter and someone will clean after you," she said.

Singapore is known for having the world's most spotless public spaces and strictest anti-littering laws among other countries.

Litterers face fines starting at US$300, accompanied by punishments such as community cleaning.

These strict laws are strongly enforced by patrolling plain-clothes officers and surveillance technology, for instance, many lifts have urine detection systems which automatically lock offenders in and call for the police.

In Africa, Kigali in Rwanda, has established itself as one of the world's cleanest cities without the threat of harsh fines.

The tradition of umuganda ('community') has recently been reclaimed from a troubled history and formalised to keep the city clean.

On the last Saturday morning of each month, the entire city (including every able-bodied person of working age) pauses to tidy up for three hours.

This therefore creates a collective responsibility for cleaning and discourages littering.

Before the intervention of EMA, the anti -litter monitors and the Government, the Harare City Council (HCC) would go for days without emptying litter bins, setting a bad precedence to citizens who now saw no reason to use bins.

However, the anti-litter monitors in the capital city have been pivotal in supporting President Mnangagwa's national clean-up campaign, which was launched in 2018.

This initiative designates the first Friday of every month as National Clean-up Day, encouraging citizens to participate in maintaining a cleaner environment.

On December 5, 2018, President Mnangagwa launched the National Clean-Up Day, and took the lead in cleaning up areas where garbage would have accumulated and uncollected.

This move is expected to help solve the country's waste management challenge.

According to EMA data, the country generates over 1.8 million tonnes of waste annually, much of it ending up in illegal dumpsites or polluting the environment with plastic waste as a major problem including a lot of food waste, construction debris and electronic waste.

Volunteers have not only engaged in monitoring littering behaviours but have also actively picked up trash in the CBD and their local communities. Their efforts have visibly transformed public spaces, showcasing the power of community involvement in addressing waste management challenges.

The success of the anti-litter monitors in Harare serves as a potential blueprint for other towns and cities across Zimbabwe.

As Government seeks sustainable waste management solutions, the model of community engagement demonstrated by the volunteers could be replicated nationwide.

In fostering a culture of responsibility and cleanliness, cities can tackle the growing waste crisis more effectively.

In Harare, increased community involvement in litter collection directly benefits the Geo Pomona Waste Management Plant, which is designed to handle a significant volume of waste.

As more citizens participate in litter collection, the tonnage of waste delivered to the facility rises, ensuring its operations remain efficient and sustainable.

This synergy not only supports the plant's success but also enhances the overall waste management infrastructure in Harare.

The anti-litter monitors' initiative has also broader implications for regional waste management strategies. During the SADC Summit, other countries had the opportunity to observe and potentially adopt this community-driven approach.

By showcasing the effectiveness of citizen involvement in waste management, Zimbabwe could inspire neighbouring nations to implement similar programmes, fostering a collective regional effort to combat litter and promote sustainability.

And to ensure the longevity and effectiveness of the anti-litter monitors, EMA and the Harare City Council, must take proactive steps to support this initiative.

This includes providing resources, training, and recognition for the volunteers, which would not only sustain their motivation but also enhance their impact.

By investing in this programme, the authorities can help maintain the cleanliness of Harare and gradually restore its status as the Sunshine City.

The anti-litter monitors represent a powerful example of how community action can lead to significant environmental improvements. Their efforts, aligned with national campaigns and supported by local authorities, could pave the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future for Harare and beyond.