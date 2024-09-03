Zimbabwe: Dembare Edge Pirates

Eddie Chikamhi, Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0 (1)

Chegutu Pirates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

DYNAMOS continued with their positive run under interim coach Lloyd Chigowe when they edged Chegutu Pirates at Rufaro yesterday.

With their spirits still high from the recent CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round success over ZESCO United of Zambia, Alick Freddy ensured they ended a win-less run at Rufaro that had stretched over three months when he netted the winner in the 51st minute.

Although the victory was not as beautiful as the home fans might have wanted, Chigowe was excited they continued to grind results as they want to stabilise the team in the post-Genesis Mangombe era.

"We needed to break the jinx," said Chigowe. "We have not been getting maximum points here at Rufaro. We needed a start, we needed to build confidence and whichever way you look at it, we needed three points desperately."

Dynamos even missed another golden opportunity when skipper Frank Makarati's penalty was saved by Chegutu Pirates goalkeeper Tafadzwa Jabangwe shortly before the half-time break.

But Freddy was full value after he was given the nod to fill the right-back position in the absence of vice-captain Emmanuel Jalai, who left for Uganda on national team duty yesterday.

Utility man Shadreck Nyahwa was also impressive in the middle of the park, with Man of the Match performances.

Dynamos came close to breaking the ice after 14 minutes but goalkeeper Jabangwe made a double save, denying a long-range grounder from Freddy's free-kick.

Emmanuel Paga's follow up shot was poor and Jabangwe was able to put the ball away while still sprawling on the ground.

Chegutu Pirates also had a good chance to tip the game in their favour when the referee waved play on in the 24th minute but veteran Raphael Manuvire failed to control a brilliant cut-back from winger Tinashe Mavhudzi.

Dynamos were awarded a disputed penalty when Emmanuel Ziocha tumbled inside the box in a physical contest for the ball with defender Rueben Machaya.

But goalkeeper Jabangwe ensured the teams went to the breather on level terms when he dived to his right and smothered Makarati's spot kick before collecting the ball to safety.

Dynamos goalkeeper Martin Mapisa was also excellent at the other end of the goal.

He kept DeMbare in the game at the stroke of half-time when he stretched full length to punch out a dangerous free kick from Manuvire.

DeMbare eventually got the goal soon after the restart when Jabangwe was beaten by a simple bounce from a ball that was whipped into the box from the right flank by Freddy.

Ironically, he had made another great save just moments earlier when tipping Freddy's dipping shot over the crossbar.

DeMbare defended the solitary goal much to the delight of the interim coach Chigowe and the home fans.

"I think it was a good performance from the boys. Yes at one stage of the match, we were jittery but we picked ourselves up and we got the crucial goal. But we also failed to convert a penalty.

"I think going forward there is a lot of work that needs to be done to improve the team. If a team becomes accomplished at once even Guardiola will not have a job to do," said Chigowe.

Chegutu Pirates still gave a good fight and came close through Reginald Ngazima's free-kick which whizzed just over the crossbar in the 70th minute.

Chegutu Pirates coach Maxwell Takaendesa Jongwe conceded defeat.

"It was always going to be tough playing Dynamos. They are on a high after winning the preliminary round of the Confederation Cup. If I had a choice, I could have chosen another opponent but these are the teams in the league.

"But our boys gave a good fight. We created enough chances but in football, if you don't score you get punished," said Takaendesa Jongwe.

Teams

Dynamos: Martin Mapisa, Freddy Alick (T. Magwaza, 93rd min), Elvis Moyo, Donald Dzvinyai, Frank Makarati, Shadreck Nyahwa, Emmanuel Ziocha (V. Kadonzvo, 46th min), Temptation Chiwunga, Donald Mudadi (K. Madera, 83rd min), Emmanuel Paga (N. Chinyerere, 58th min), Eli Ilunga (E. Chikona, 46th min)

Chegutu Pirates: Tafadzwa Jabangwe, Tinashe Mwafulirwa, Dexter Phiri, Maxwell Manuvire, Ruben Machaya, Reginald Ngazima, Aaron Dzangai (T. Jika, 80th min), Raphael Manuvire (Tsoro, 63rd min), Tinashe Mavhudzi, Richard Kumi (Chifura, 63rd min), Jimu Gwara (G. Mwinga, 80th min)