Mozambique: Zim Firms Leave Lasting Impressions in Maputo

Maputo, Mozambique — Zimbabwean companies have left an indelible mark at the Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM) after attracting strong interest from potential buyers willing to import their products into Mozambique.

The month-long trade fair started on August 26 and ended last Saturday.

A total of 16 local firms took part at the FACIM and their participation was facilitated by national trade promotion and development body, ZimTrade.

The participating companies - comprising of established and small and medium enterprise (SMEs) -- included milk processer Dairibord, tea producer Tanganda, farm implements manufacturer Mealie Brand, car batteries producer Chloride Express, safety footwear and garments maker Triple Tee Safety and Zesa Enterprises, a subsidiary Zesa Holdings.

Plastics manufacturer Panna Trading, pole treatment and distribution company Thando Timbers, personal protective equipment provider Megabreeze Investments and handcrafts supplier Tshisam Trading, and the National Railway If Zimbabwe also took part at the fair.

ZimTrade communications manager Mr Danai Majaha said Zimbabwe's participation at FACIM dovetailed with Government's agenda to make the country a major player in the regional and global supply chains.

"You will see that based on the interactions between the participating (Zimbabwean) companies and comments that we are getting from buyers, it is very clear that Zimbabwean products can compete very well in Mozambique, both on the aspect of quality and price.

"Going forward, we are looking to leverage on the strengthened relations between Mozambique and Zimbabwe, as well as our proximity to supply more products into Mozambique.

"Already, that is happening. If you look at the trade statistics, we have doubled our exports to Mozambique over the last couple of year," Mr Majaha said.

Official figures show that there has been a noticeable shift in Mozambican buyer preferences towards Zimbabwean products.

According to figures from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat), Zimbabwe's exports to Mozambique have doubled, from around US$190,4 million in 2022 to US$397,7 million in 2023.

"That alone, points to huge potential for Zimbabwean products to do well in Mozambique, and going forward, what is crucial is to take note that buyers are looking for suppliers who are consistent and can supply products that are branded in Portuguese because branding is one of the key elements that are going to determine success in that market.

"Overall, the buyers are quite happy and are keen on engaging Zimbabwean suppliers across sectors.

"Some of the key sectors that we got comments on were processed foods, they were also interested in agricultural inputs and implements, the clothing sector is one area they are keen on; they are also interest in arts and crafts," Mr Majaha said.

He pointed out that Mozambican President Felipe Nyusi was impressed to see both small and established companies showing interest in the Mozambican market when he toured Zimbabwean exhibition stands on Monday last week, stressing there was need to leverage the strengthened bilateral relations to grow the visibility of local products in Mozambique.

There is unlimited potential for Zimbabwe and Mozambique to grow their trade and investment collaboration to even greater heights given the long standing cordial relationships between the two nations. In a recent demonstration of this strong bond, President Nyusi was invited by Zimbabwe to officially open the 114th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show held last week.

Further, President Mnangagwa last year requested former Mozambican leader Joaquim Chissano to lead Zimbabwe's debt and arrears resolution process together with African development Bank president Dr Akinumwi Adesina.

The two countries also collaborate in various facets of their economic development, given Mozambique's strategic location in terms of transportation, providing Zimbabwe with the shortest and most cost-effective direct link to the sea via both rail and road.

In fact, roughly 90 percent of Zimbabwe's fuel comes via the Feruka Oil Pipeline, which connects Mutare and Port Beira in Mozambique.

NRZ public and stakeholder relations manager Mr Andrew Kunambura, said the national rail operator, which co-exhibited with Mozambique Ports and Railways (CFM) used the platform to grow its operations and seek new partners.

"We are here exhibiting at the Maputo International Trade Fair together with our partner Mozambique Ports and Railway, which is pour strategic partner in terms of transportation of bulk goods to and from the country. We already do business with CFM, along the Limpopo and Beira transport corridors.

"We have had business meetings with our customers on the sidelines of the trade fair to arrange business opportunities that have come up, particularly to do with coal transportation from the Hwange coal fields all the way to Maputo," he said on Friday.

Jointly, the two companies also do bulk movement of lithium and grain to and from Zimbabwe, among others.

Mr Kunambura said FACIM had also opened opportunities in China after the company held fruitful discussions with CR20, a Chinese company in the business of manufacturing and refurbishing rail infrastructure and related equipment.

"We hope and believe that this is one of the major breakthroughs in terms of our push to achieve that," Mr Kunambura said.

Mr Tatenda Mutonhodzi, the sales and marketing officer of Mealie Brand, noted that Mozambique's agriculture sector was expanding, presenting significant opportunities for their agricultural solutions targeted at smallholder farmers.

He expressed satisfaction with the positive engagement at FACIM and highlighted the event's opportune timing.

"We will follow up on the engagements we have had," said Mr Mutonhodzi.