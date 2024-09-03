Zimbabwe: Mukuhlani Reflects On 'Difficult' Year

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) held its annual general meeting (AGM) virtually on Saturday, with delegates from the country's 10 provinces in attendance.

The gathering adopted ZC's audited financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2023, with the organisation having once again received an unqualified or clean audit opinion.

During the AGM, a resolution was also passed for ZC to re-advertise for the position of bowling coach for the Zimbabwe Under-19 Men's National Team after former South Africa international Paul Adams, who had initially been offered the post, decided to accept a job elsewhere.

Reflecting on the 2023-24 season, ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said he was confident the organisation was set to emerge stronger from what he described as one of the most difficult years in the recent history of cricket in the country.

"With ZC receiving yet another clean or unqualified audit opinion for the period under review, I believe my confidence is not misplaced," he said in his chairman's Report for the AGM.

"The numbers aside, the trust that our partners continue to place in our organisation and sport excites us and points to a promising future."

During the 12-month period under review, Zimbabwe could not make it to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and also failed to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, missing out on a place at the latter tournament after losing to Uganda and Namibia.

"This called for a sober reflection on our part," Mukuhlani said.

"Were we doing things correctly? Were our processes right? Did we have the right personnel in place?"

To get the answers, the ZC Board appointed a three-member Committee of Inquiry led by Lloyd Mhishi to probe Zimbabwe's World Cup qualification failures.

Mukuhlani told delegates to the AGM that ZC had made considerable progress in implementing the committee's recommendations, including appointing new coaching staff for the senior and Under-19 men's national teams.

"I am pleased to report that we have now ticked almost all the boxes," the chairman said.

Apart from the technical team appointments, Mukuhlani said ZC was also working hard on other key priority areas, including revamping its domestic cricket and development pathways as well as building indoor training facilities in all five first-class provinces.

"All this is designed to ensure that when we co-host the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup 2026 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, we will not be mere participants but serious competitors," he said.

Mukuhlani said performances by the Zimbabwe Women's and Zimbabwe Emerging Men's teams at the African Games in Accra, Ghana, where they both won the gold medal, were a clear indicator of what was possible in the near future.

"All of this -- the bold performances, great results and gold medals -- speak to the fact that if you invest in the game, you will reap incredible benefits," he said.

"Our work is cut out though, and it will require all stakeholders to put in the necessary hours and resources to ensure the golden era that is beckoning becomes a reality."

Mukuhlani said ZC's ultimate objective remained to grow the game of cricket to make it a sport for all, offering opportunities to play, attend, watch and follow.

"As we look back on the challenges overcome and the victories won, we cannot help but feel a sense of immense pride and satisfaction," he said in his concluding remarks.

"We weathered the storm together and now we can look forward to the exciting future ahead." -- Zim Cricket.