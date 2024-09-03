Zimbabwe: Hwange Still Believe in Survival

Tobias Mandoreba, Hwange Correspondent

Hwange . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(1) 1

Chicken Inn . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

A third-minute goal by veteran striker Dominic Chungwa was all Hwange needed to make a feast of Chicken Inn after a cliff-hanger Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

Chungwa came at the end of a delicate cross by Claivert Tshuma, who had combined well with midfield maestro Winston Mhango in a flashing attack, which caught the Gamecocks by surprise.

The early goal proved to be the match winner which left the home fans on cloud nine as Chipangano were seized with a fight of their lives to avoid the dreaded chop at the end of the season.

The early goal however, did not dampen Chicken Inn's fighting spirit as they came at Hwange and could have drawn level in the 23rd minute through former Hwange striker Brighton Makopa, whose screamer from the edge of the box drew the best out of Hwange goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya with a superb save.

The second half saw Chicken Inn camping inside the Hwange half with some incessant attacks revolving around Michael Charamba but the Hwange rear-guard comprising of captain Kelly Shiyandindi, Raymond Uchena, Gift Mbweti and substitute Ralyton Maphosa, who replaced Bhekani Sibanda in an injury inspired substitution in the 20th minute, defended solidly to the end. The final whistle by Bulawayo-based referee Owen Manenda brought wild celebrations by the soccer-crazy Chipangano fans, who revelled in the aftermath of a crucial win over one of the stubborn teams in the land. Hwange coach Rodwell Dhlakama was all smiles after the game as he demonstrated that he is prepared to move mountains to ensure the coal miners are part of the top-flight matrix next year.

"I am very much pleased with the performance of the boys and we garnered three crucial points. The team showed the fibre of true warriors who are willing to defend their team's brand through survival come to the end of the season. We hope the momentum continues in the coming games," said Dhlakama.

Chicken Inn Joey Antipas accepted defeat. "It's tough to lose a football match in which we dominated but couldn't take our chances hence we got punished. Congratulations to Hwange for the win, they fought hard for it," he said.

Teams

HWANGE: Takabva Mawaya; Gift Mbweti; Kelly Shiyandindi; Raymond Uchena; Bhekani Sibanda ( Ralyton Maphosa 19th min); Winston Mhango; Shepard Gadzikwa; Claivert Tshuma ( Remmington Masuku 86th min) ; Marcelline Mlilo ( Prosper Mathe 62rd min) ; Pritchard Mpelele; Dominic Chungwa(Solomon Sithole 62rd min)

CHICKEN INN: Pride Zendera; Itai Mabunu; Joseph Tulani; Lincoln Mangaira; Xolani Ndlovu; Brandon Rendo ( Danny Phiri 45th min); George Majika ( Genius Mutungamiri 71th min) ; Michael Charamba (Feldima Miguel 80th min); Brighton Makopa ( Albert Nyamutsaka 71th min) ; Brian Muza ( Marlvin Hwata 46th min; Arthur Chinda