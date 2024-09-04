Ethiopian Airlines Halts Flights to Eritrea

Ethiopian Airlines has suspended flights to neighbouring Eritrea starting September 3 2024, citing difficult operating conditions.

The state-owned carrier did not specify the "difficult operating conditions" but assured affected passengers they would be refunded or be rebooked on other airlines at no additional costs.

Eritrea had earlier on said it would suspend all Ethiopian Airlines flights with effect from September 30 2024.

"Ethiopian regrets to inform its valued customers travelling to/from Asmara that it has suspended its flights to Asmara effective September 3,2024, due to very difficult operating conditions it has encountered in Eritrea that are beyond its control," Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement late on Monday.

The airline is ranked the largest in Africa by revenue and profit by International Air Transport Association - the global industry body.

The announcement on Asmara suspension comes at a time the Ethiopian Airline is grappling with the potential loss of another route in the Horn of Africa, as Somali authorities threaten to revoke its flying rights.

The Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) cited concerns including poor customer experience and unresolved sovereignty issues as reasons for this action.

In a letter published by state media, the SCAA expressed dissatisfaction that Ethiopian Airlines had not adequately addressed previous complaints and had failed to properly identify Somali destinations in its communications, only using airport codes.

Ethiopian Airlines lists Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, on its website without specifying the country, a practice that differs from how other destinations are typically listed.

Additionally, the SCAA noted an increase in complaints from the Somali public regarding their experiences when traveling with Ethiopian Airlines.