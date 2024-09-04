Africa: Pandemic's Silver Lining--Africa Uses Covid-19 Technology for Agriculture

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad — In this IPS podcast, Inter Press Service correspondent Jewel Fraser talks with a scientist from the International Livestock Research Institute in Nairobi, Kenya.

Dr. Jean-Baka Entfellner and his colleagues are doing work they hope will encourage Africans to make greater use of the continent's indigenous crops. They hope Africa can be helped to forgo the imported foods that are popular globally and rely more heavily on foods native to the continent, thus boosting food self-sufficiency.

Nearly 30% of the world's population experience food insecurity, with Africa's population being nearly twice as likely as the global average to do so, says a recent FAO report. Could turning to local crop varieties be a solution?

Kenyan journalist Chrystal Onkeo helped to arrange this interview recording.Music credit: https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/

