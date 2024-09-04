Zimbabwe: Court Postpones Opposition Leader Timba, Party Activists' Judgement Again

4 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Jameson Timba and 77 activists currently detained in jail will now know their fate Wednesday after the court postponed the ruling for the second time, citing that the judgement is "0 percent complete".

Last week the magistrate postponed his ruling after the State failed to file its written submissions on time.

Timba and colleagues are seeking discharge after the State closed its case recently.

If their application is successful, charges against them will be dropped.

The opposition activists have applied to be set free arguing that the State has not managed to prove its case.

The group was arrested over two months ago while holding "a private meeting" at Timba's Avondale residence on allegations of unlawful gathering.

They are also accused of disorderly conduct with the State alleging that they pelted police officers who arrested them with stones.

The activists have been languishing in jail after they were denied bail by both the lower and the High Court.

They went through a fast-tracked trial which ended recently in which they denied the allegations.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.