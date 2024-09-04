Zimbabwe: Court Postpones Opposition Leader Timba, Party Activists' Judgement Again

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Jameson Timba and 77 activists currently detained in jail will now know their fate Wednesday after the court postponed the ruling for the second time, citing that the judgement is "0 percent complete".

Last week the magistrate postponed his ruling after the State failed to file its written submissions on time.

Timba and colleagues are seeking discharge after the State closed its case recently.

If their application is successful, charges against them will be dropped.

The opposition activists have applied to be set free arguing that the State has not managed to prove its case.

The group was arrested over two months ago while holding "a private meeting" at Timba's Avondale residence on allegations of unlawful gathering.

They are also accused of disorderly conduct with the State alleging that they pelted police officers who arrested them with stones.

The activists have been languishing in jail after they were denied bail by both the lower and the High Court.

They went through a fast-tracked trial which ended recently in which they denied the allegations.