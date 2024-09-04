Libya - Release Activist Detained Over Social Media Posts: Maryam Mansour Al-Warfalli

On 13 January 2024, the Internal Security Agency (ISA), a security agency allied with the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF), a powerful armed group in de facto control of eastern and southern Libya, arrested the activist and blogger Maryam Mansour al-Warfalli, known as "Nakhla Fezzan," at ISA's Sabha office in southern Libya after she was called in for questioning. She was arrested without a warrant after she criticized the LAAF's management of the distribution of cooking gas in southern Libya. She has been detained in the ISA headquarters in Benghazi for almost eight months without charge.
View Report in English