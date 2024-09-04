Libya - Release Activist Detained Over Social Media Posts: Maryam Mansour Al-Warfalli

3 September 2024
Amnesty International (London)
press release

On 13 January 2024, the Internal Security Agency (ISA), a security agency allied with the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF), a powerful armed group in de facto control of eastern and southern Libya, arrested the activist and blogger Maryam Mansour al-Warfalli, known as "Nakhla Fezzan," at ISA's Sabha office in southern Libya after she was called in for questioning. She was arrested without a warrant after she criticized the LAAF's management of the distribution of cooking gas in southern Libya. She has been detained in the ISA headquarters in Benghazi for almost eight months without charge.

View Report in English

Download PDF

Read the original article on AI London.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Amnesty International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.