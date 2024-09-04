Malawi: Chakwera Holds Candid Talks With China Leader, Xi Jinping, Who Assures 'Deepened Relations'

3 September 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

President Lazarus Chakwera has described China as a genuine friend and partner of Malawi during a candid meeting he had with Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, on Tuesday in Beijing, where he is expected to participate in the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit.

In response, President Xi expressed China's readiness to deepen relations with Malawi to achieve a strategic partnership.

He commended President Chakwera for his efforts in implementing transformational development in Malawi.

Chakwera further said Malawi is committed to maintaining open channels of engagement and addressing China's core interests, while also anticipating enhanced interaction under the newly announced Strategic Partnership arrangement.

He expressed gratitude that China had committed to finalising preparatory work for the construction of the Judicial Complex in Lilongwe, following the signing of an agreement between the two governments.

"I must also thank Your Excellency for the continued support in various areas, such as debt restructuring, ongoing construction projects, scholarships, and capacity-building programs, as well as the various ways your esteemed nation has offered timely humanitarian assistance in the wake of climate-related disasters," said Chakwera.

The Malawi leader emphasised that the Belt and Road Initiative presents a vital opportunity to bolster support for implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area.

"The establishment of a single African market, a beacon of hope, aligns with the mutual interests of African countries and China, holding the potential to foster global economic development through increased trade and investment flows," he stated.

Chakwera added, "In light of this, Malawi eagerly seeks to enhance our railway line connectivity with our neighbors to address the high cost of transportation, given our land-linked status."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.