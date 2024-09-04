Mauritius: Double Glory On Offer At Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open

Mauritius will once again host the crowning of the DP World Tour's king of the Opening Swing, with the US$1.5 million AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at Mont Choisy Le Golf set to feature as the final tournament of the Tour's five-tournament swing this December.

The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open will be played at the spectacular Mont Choisy Le Golf in Grand Baie, Mauritius, from 19-22 December, with a field of Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour stars set to gather on the Indian Ocean island.

They'll be playing for the double incentive of AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open glory as well as a host of opportunities open to the winner of the five-tournament Opening Swing, which forms part of the DP World Tour's 2025 Race to Dubai.

The winner of the Opening Swing will earn a US$200 000 bonus as well as exemption into the DP World Tour's next Rolex Series tournament and to some of the Tour's most historic tournaments, each offering increased Race to Dubai Ranking Points and the chance to qualify for the DP World Tour Championship.

"AfrAsia Bank is immensely proud to be associated with the golfing sport that many of our clients enjoy. Staging the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open comes with the prospect of significant economic advantages, with tangible benefits to many vital sectors of the Mauritian economy. This tournament is a springboard to position internationally the 'Mauritius Brand' as a tourist destination, golfing platform and financial hub. Beyond the international pedigree of this tournament and the excitement it brings to the world of golfing, the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open is born out of our commitment to build lasting relationships with our stakeholders through a shared passion for golf and it helps us extend our brand footprint around the globe," asserted Thierry Vallet, Chief Executive Officer of AfrAsia Bank.

This will be the second time that Mont Choisy Le Golf hosts the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open following Frenchman Antoine Rozner's impressive triumph here in 2022. His five-stroke victory remains the biggest margin of victory in the history of the tournament.

"Hosting the ABMO at Mont Choisy Le Golf marks a pivotal moment for Mauritius," said Dominique Autrey, COO of the Mont Choisy Group. "This prestigious event not only showcases our world-class course but also spotlights the North's untapped potential. We are hosting this tournament during the blooming of the famous Flamboyant trees around the Mont Choisy Beach and Golf estate, where sporting excellence, sustainable luxury living, and the natural beauty of Mauritius converge, offering a truly once-in-a lifestyle experience to all those attending the event. The ABMO will be a catalyst, positioning Mont Choisy and Mauritius as a premier golfing destination in the Indian Ocean."

Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels, the leading Mauritian hospitality group, will be the official accommodation partner for the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

"For over seven decades, Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels has embodied the Art of Beautiful, offering luxury hospitality at Mauritius's finest beachfront locations. We look forward to welcoming the world's top golfers and their families, ensuring they experience unforgettable moments. With over 400 million households worldwide tuning in to watch the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, this event will be an opportunity to showcase not just our resorts but the unique charm and beauty of Mauritius," said Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels CEO, Stéphane Poupinel de Valencé.

The global audience of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open makes the tournament a key partner for the goals of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA).

"We look forward to hosting the professionals and their families for a week that is indeed a highlight of the golf calendar. The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open is a key partner for Mauritius tourism as it brings the eyes of the golf world to our island and showcases our unique blend of spectacular golf courses and outstanding hospitality. We have a history in the game that stretches back over a century, and we are proud to be able to support the constant innovation in this industry that is represented by this tournament, and which reflects Mauritius as an island of energy and adventure," said Donald Payen, Chairman of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA).

This year marks the eighth edition of a tournament that has showcased the strength of the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour's strategic alliance, and its power to create a global pathway for its champions to further their careers at the highest level of the game.

Every single former champion of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open is now a multiple winner on the DP World Tour, while several have also won on the PGA Tour. The tournament has also played host to Major winners, and Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup stars.

Thomas Abt, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour said: "The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open is a proud example of our co-sanctioning success with the DP World Tour. Its status as the final tournament on the Opening Swing and the elevated opportunities that come with this is testament to its phenomenal growth since it first teed off in 2015. We are extremely grateful to AfrAsia Bank and the many sponsors who continue to make this tournament such a success."

Ben Cowen, the DP World Tour's Chief Tournament & Operations Officer, said: "The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open will provide a fitting conclusion to our Opening Swing on the 2025 Race to Dubai. Mauritius is a fantastic destination and Mont Choisy Le Golf is a worthy test that will combine for a memorable week as we celebrate the first of the DP World Tour's global swings."

The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open is proudly supported by leading brands such as AfrAsia Bank, Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels, the Mont Choisy Group, the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), Rogers, IBL, Emtel, Heritage Resorts, Mastercard, Poncini, the Mauritius Golf Federation, Phoenix Beverages, Kohler, ticketbox.mu, DStv, Air Mauritius, C-Care and Mautourco.