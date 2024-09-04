Angola: Govt Official Reiterates Greater Fight Against Illegal Fishing

2 September 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Carmem Neto, defended on Monday, in Luanda, the strict fight against illegal artisanal fishing in the country.

According to the government official, artisanal fishing has been experiencing disorderly growth, with unconventional techniques that harm the ecosystem, meaning that there is an urgent need to put an end to these actions.

Carmem Neto, who appeared very concerned, was speaking on the sidelines of the seminar on training, business management and associative projects in the artisanal and semi-industrial fishing sector.

He recognized that artisanal fishing contributes significantly to the diet of Angolan families, but disapproved of practicing the activity without observing the recommended rules, as it endangers sea life.

As for the seminar, she considered that it represented the beginning of the transformation of the beneficiaries' capacity, namely technicians, members of cooperatives and associations.

The representatives of the Maritime Women Organization, Francisca Delgado, and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Denise António, also spoke to the press, having guaranteed the continued promotion of sustainable business opportunities, as well as the improvement of the value chain for micro and medium-sized companies in the artisanal sector.

The Organization comprises 150 women and 4 artisanal and semi-industrial fishing cooperatives.

