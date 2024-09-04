South Africa: More Security Guards Picket At Western Cape Hospital Over Unpaid Salaries

Security guards employed by Golden Security Services in Heideveld downed tools on Tuesday

A group of security guards employed by Golden Security Services downed tools at Heideveld Day Hospital on Tuesday over salary payment.

This comes after security guards working at Groote Schuur Hospital also went on strike last week over similar salary issues.

Golden Security Services says the salary issues will be sorted as soon as workers fill out "pay query" forms.

More security guards employed by Golden Security Services downed tools on Tuesday, this time at the Heideveld Day Hospital, over salary disputes.

On Friday, GroundUp reported that about 80 security guards stationed at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town, also employed by Golden Security Services, picketed. They demanded pay which they say monies is owed to them. They had been on strike for five days.

On Tuesday, a similar strike took place at Heideveld Day Hospital. When GroundUp arrived, about 30 security officers in uniform were gathered at the gates. They said they started work with the company on 1 July.

Abonga Zuma, a senior security officer, said, "Golden Security Services keeps paying us on different dates, paying our salaries in short, and then tells us that we need to hand in payment queries [forms] if we want our outstanding amounts ... I am owed R3,500."

Zuma said his 12-hour shift included listening and attending to client complaints, helping at the trauma ward, and manning the main gate. Zuma said his salary has to cover caring for his elderly mother, aunt and his children. "How am I going to do all of that with R6,000 per month?" asked Zuma.

Siphendulele Qobo has four children. He said he doesn't know how he will pay his expenses this month. He said R703 had been deducted for leave without pay, even though he did not take leave. He complained about "a lack of communication from the management".

Father of one, Nkululeko Ngadlela showed GroundUp his payslip. His ID number was wrong and has never been corrected despite him raising it with the company. He said he is owed almost R2,000.

Speaking to GroundUp at the site, Golden Security Services' operations managers Nkosinathi Sopazi and Monde Maqula said salary payments were made on 24 August but did not yet reflect in everyone's bank accounts.

"On the issue of pay queries, I will agree and disagree. Some do have legitimate pay queries, but some pay queries are because they do not understand that there are deductions," said Sopazi.

Deductions on payslips seen by GroundUp were for PSIRA (Private Security Industry Regulatory Agency), Affinity Health (insurance), PAYE, Provident Fund, Bargaining Council, UIF, leave without pay and illegal strike. On some of the payslips under "illegal strike" certain guards had R1,000 deducted from their wages.

Sopazi said, "If you say the company owes you money, you must submit a pay query and if the company made a mistake, we would definitely acknowledge that and pay."

Asked about the incorrect ID numbers, Sopazi said it was "human error".

According to Sopazi, Golden Security Services had offices in several provinces, but in Cape Town they are based in Bellville.

Provincial Department of Health spokesperson Dwayne Evans said, "We are aware of the continued dispute between some contracted security staff and their employer affecting limited facilities in Cape Town."

"The matter has again been discussed with the relevant security company and some engagements with their staff have taken place. Our teams have been able to make temporary arrangements to ensure the safety of our staff, patients and visitors."

As of 4pm on Tuesday, Ngadlela told GroundUp that no agreement had been reached between the employees and Golden Security Services management regarding payments.

GroundUp also met security guards at Mowbray Maternity Clinic working for Golden Security Services that were also disputing their wages. They said they were not on strike and also said they could not speak to the media.

"We have a crisis here with this new security company who doesn't want to pay us," a guard said.