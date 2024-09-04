Rwanda Seeks $10 Million to Restore Nyungwe-Ruhango Corridor

The Government is pursuing $10.5 million in funding to restore degraded ecosystems in the Nyungwe-Ruhango Corridor, spanning the districts of Nyanza, Ruhango, and Nyamagabe.

The project, which seeks funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), was unveiled on the sidelines of the ongoing Africa Food Systems Forum in Kigali.

Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, CEO of the Global Environment Facility, is in Rwanda for the Africa Foods Systems Forum and his visit presents a valuable opportunity to highlight the forthcoming ecosystem-based restoration approach for the Nyungwe-Ruhango Corridor project, according to Juliet Kabera, Director General of the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA).

The $10.15 million initiative aims to restore degraded ecosystems while fostering environmental and socioeconomic benefits through an integrated sustainable landscape management approach.

"After realising the benefits of the Green Amayaga Project, we requested more funding to replicate the solutions," Kabera said.

She added that this visit acknowledges Rwanda's leadership in environmental conservation and its success in utilising GEF resources to drive sustainable development.

The Global Environment Facility (GEF) is an international financial mechanism established in 1991 to address global environmental issues. It provides grants and funding to developing countries and countries with economies in transition for projects related to biodiversity, climate change, land degradation, international waters, and the management of chemicals and waste.

The GEF has funded over 4,500 projects in 170 countries, addressing critical environmental challenges while also promoting economic development and poverty reduction.

"The GEF CEO's visit is significant for Rwanda as it highlights our strong partnership in addressing environmental challenges. This collaboration has been instrumental in implementing various environmental conservation projects across Rwanda," Kabera said.

Rwanda has advanced initiatives such as ecosystem restoration, climate change resilience, and sustainable land management through GEF funding. Key projects include the Landscape Approach to Forest Restoration and Conservation (LAFREC) project, which restored the former degraded Gishwati and Mukura forests before they became a national park and a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and the Green Amayaga project, which is restoring ecosystems and addressing climate change in the Amayaga region.

Other significant initiatives include the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) project, which builds the country's capacity to plan and implement climate change adaptation initiatives; the Decoupling Hazardous Waste Generation Project, which aims to improve hazardous waste management; and the LDCF3 Project, which builds resilience to climate change through ecosystem restoration. The GEF has also financed the rehabilitation of five degraded wetlands in Kigali.

In total, the Global Environment Facility (GEF) has provided $44 million in funding to implement these projects.

"The GEF's visit stresses the ongoing commitment to these efforts and provides an opportunity to strengthen cooperation, assess progress, and explore new areas for collaboration," Kabera added.

Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, CEO of the Global Environment Facility (GEF), commended Rwanda for its effective utilisation of the provided resources.

"My presence here in Kigali is very important because the work we have done in this country over the last 30 years, including supporting the establishment and management of multiple protected areas like Volcanoes National Park and Akagera National Park, as well as tourism and community-based conservation, has proven to be a successful model," he said.

He noted that he had productive discussions with the Ministers of Environment, Finance and other relevant authorities regarding ongoing projects.

"Rwanda is one of the most successful countries we work with. They are able to access and effectively use the resources we provide. Unfortunately, some countries do not execute projects successfully, but Rwanda consistently ranks very high in terms of effectiveness. Rwanda is a prime example of how countries should be using our resources," Rodríguez emphasised.

Rodríguez also said that GEF will continue to mobilise climate finance for developing countries, noting that the forthcoming 29th UN climate conference (COP29) is a good opportunity to push for more funding.