Rwanda: Conviction Rate Rises to 93 Percent - What Are the Major Crimes?

The conviction rate in Rwanda rose to 93 percent in 2023/2024, marking a 2 percent increase from the previous year, according to Prosecutor General Angelique Habyarimana, an improvement she attributed to various measures implemented by the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA).

New statistics from her office show that theft and voluntary assault were the most prevalent crimes in Rwanda during the 2023/2024 judicial year.

"The improvements result from various strategies, including enhancing case management, maintaining the conviction rate, implementing the e-indictment system, leveraging technology, and conducting several training sessions to boost the skills of prosecutors and investigators," Habyarimana said.

"We are pleased with this increase, especially considering the challenges the institution has faced previously."

She explained that the rise in the conviction rate was also achieved through monthly evaluations, regular meetings with relevant staff, and the adoption of technological solutions like the e-indictment system.

Such efforts allowed prosecution to handle a large volume of cases in a shorter period and improve the efficiency of the Electronic Integrated Case Management System (EISMC).

In the 2023/2024 fiscal year, prosecution received 90,493 cases, of which 99.5 percent were resolved. Of these, 46,018 cases were brought before court, while 44,061 were closed for various reasons, including fines and alternative dispute resolution measures.

The conviction rate increased from 91 percent in the previous year to 93 percent.

The leading crimes include genocide ideology and related crimes - at 91.3 percent, economic and financial crimes - at 83.6 percent, emerging crimes such as terrorism and cybercrime, among others - at 91.5 percent, and child defilement, spousal harassment, and rape at 77.2 percent.

Habyarimana emphasized the ongoing efforts to combat drug-related offenses, which research indicates are a significant driver of other crimes.

The conviction rate for drug-related offenses currently stands at 91.8 percent.