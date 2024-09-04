Malawi: John Cena Star, Sho Madjozi, to Drop Chichewa Song

3 September 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Pemphero Musowa

Global music star Sho Madjozi from South Africa has announced her Chichewa song titled 'Kadigong' is ready for release.

'Kadigong' is set to trend as it gives a dance vibe with it's Amapiano rhythm.

Kadigong is a name given to an ecstatic dance done by kids in Malawi rural areas.

Posting on her social media pages like X formerly Twitter and TikTok, Sho Madjozi expressed excitement.

She posted on X saying: "Oh my godddd!!! Just got the final mix for my next single and... it's fire I'm afraid

"First release in 2 years. It's Sho time "

On TikTok she shared a couple videos hyping the song while singing the lyrics: "Thyola/Tsika/Kadi Kadi/Kadigong..."

The John Cena famed singer who is expected to perform at the 20th anniversary of Lake Of Stars (LOS) this weekend did not disclose the actual date but confirmed it will be out this month.

"The final mix of #Kadigong is ready, so release date coming soon. Let's go." she said.

