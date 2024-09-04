Malawi: High Court Adjourns Case of 459 Villagers in Mulanje Over Compensation to Wednesday

The High Court, sitting in Mulanje District, has adjourned the case involving 459 villagers seeking additional compensation from the Malawi Government to tomorrow, Wednesday.

This follows the completion of testimonies from their two expert witnesses.

The Honourable Attorney General (AG) Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda and his team will cross-examine a forestry expert, Mr. James Andiwochi, when the case resumes tomorrow.

Earlier today, the other expert witness, property valuer Mr. Godfrey Wawanya, completed his testimony during examination-in-chief conducted by the claimants' lawyer, Mr. Patrick Kalanda.

The Court was informed earlier that most complainants are still using the land for gardening and living in the houses for which they are claiming compensation.

Assistant Registrar of the High Court and the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, Wyson Nkhata, is presiding over the matter.

The villagers claim they suffered losses due to the installation of electricity poles on their land under the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP).

The AG, representing the Ministry of Energy, argues against further compensation payments, stating that the government has already compensated the villagers.

MAREP is an electrification project aimed at increasing access to electricity for people in peri-urban and rural areas as part of the government's efforts to reduce poverty, transform rural economies, improve productivity, and enhance the quality of social services.