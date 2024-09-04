Malawi: High Court Adjourns Case of 459 Villagers in Mulanje Over Compensation to Wednesday

3 September 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The High Court, sitting in Mulanje District, has adjourned the case involving 459 villagers seeking additional compensation from the Malawi Government to tomorrow, Wednesday.

This follows the completion of testimonies from their two expert witnesses.

The Honourable Attorney General (AG) Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda and his team will cross-examine a forestry expert, Mr. James Andiwochi, when the case resumes tomorrow.

Earlier today, the other expert witness, property valuer Mr. Godfrey Wawanya, completed his testimony during examination-in-chief conducted by the claimants' lawyer, Mr. Patrick Kalanda.

The Court was informed earlier that most complainants are still using the land for gardening and living in the houses for which they are claiming compensation.

Assistant Registrar of the High Court and the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, Wyson Nkhata, is presiding over the matter.

The villagers claim they suffered losses due to the installation of electricity poles on their land under the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP).

The AG, representing the Ministry of Energy, argues against further compensation payments, stating that the government has already compensated the villagers.

MAREP is an electrification project aimed at increasing access to electricity for people in peri-urban and rural areas as part of the government's efforts to reduce poverty, transform rural economies, improve productivity, and enhance the quality of social services.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.