Uganda Invites Diaspora to Engage in Oil and Energy Sector Growth

In her keynote address, Nankabirwa highlighted the progress made in Uganda's oil and energy sector and invited Ugandans in the diaspora to take a keen interest in the opportunities it presents.

The Ugandan government has called on Ugandans living abroad to find ways of engaging with and contributing to the country's burgeoning oil and energy sector.

Speaking at the 36th annual Ugandan North America Association (UNAA) convention in Washington DC, the Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa, emphasized the importance of the diaspora's involvement in this critical industry.

"The sector has progressed significantly, and it is vital for our people abroad to explore mechanisms to tap into the local content," she urged.

The Minister also encouraged the diaspora community to move beyond divisive politics and focus on contributing positively to the development of their homeland.

"We need to rise above divisive politics and actively participate in the growth of Uganda," Minister Nankabirwa stated.

She praised the UNAA members for their continued unity and dedication to organizing such conventions, which serve as a platform for ideas and collaboration.

Ms Nankabirwa assured the diaspora community that the Ugandan government, alongside Parliament, remains committed to maintaining strong connections with Ugandans abroad.

"The government will not tire, just like Parliament, in sponsoring ministers and legislators to engage with you, listen to your ideas, and ensure that your voices are heard," she added.