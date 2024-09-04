Uganda: We Are Using Fossil for Transition to Clean Energy - Nankabirwa

Minister Ruth Nankabirwa says while many countries have reaped benefits from fossil fuels before transitioning to greener alternatives, Uganda plans to do the same but with careful management.

Uganda is committed to strategically utilising its fossil energy resources to aid in the transition to clean energy, according to the Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa.

Speaking at the sidelines of the Ugandan North America Association (UNAA) annual convention in Washington DC, the minister emphasieed that while many countries have reaped benefits from fossil fuels before transitioning to greener alternatives, Uganda plans to do the same but with careful management.

"We also want to use this natural resource carefully, and when we get money out of it, it shall help us in the energy transition," Nankabirwa stated.

She pointed out that no external financial support is expected for Uganda's clean energy development, which underscores the importance of leveraging fossil energy resources prudently.

In line with the country's energy strategy, Uganda has set an ambitious goal to produce 1,000 megawatts (MW) of power from nuclear energy by 2031.

This, she added, will be achieved through the development of Uganda's first nuclear facility in Buyende District.

The minister highlighted that the identification of suitable nuclear sites is already underway, marking a significant step in the country's energy transition plan.

Uganda's move towards nuclear energy is part of a broader effort to diversify its energy sources and ensure a reliable and sustainable power supply for its growing economy.

The country's significant energy resources, such as hydro, biomass, geothermal, and peat, will not be fully developed, according to Uganda's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, to achieve the country's aim of 3,668KWH of electricity per capita use by 2040.

In order to guarantee energy security and supply enough electricity for industrialization, Uganda intends to incorporate nuclear energy into its mix of generation sources.