Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF's Mazowe North MP Up for Raping Ex-Wife At Gunpoint

Zanu PF Mazowe North legislator, Tsungai Makumbe has appeared in court for allegedly raping his ex-wife, impregnating and infecting her with HIV.

He appeared before Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa on Tuesday and was remanded out of custody.

Makumbe is expected back in court on October 3 awaiting his trial.

The rape allegedly took place in November 2023 and was reported early this week.

It is alleged that Makumbe went to the complainant's residence where he called her outside.

It was around 11 pm and she complied.

It is alleged that Makumbe proposed love and she turned down his requests.

He allegedly pulled out a gun before he went to the passenger seat where he dragged her and raped her once without protection.

"The accused person suddenly pulled the complainant's left leg down and twisted it and that led the complainant to stand on the ground," said Lancelot Mutsokoti representing the state.

He allegedly gave her US$20 to buy morning-after pills but she declined.

The woman was later treated at Parirenyatwa and she tested HIV positive and also found that she was pregnant.