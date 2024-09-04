South Africa: Extortion Crimes Surge Across The Country - South African News Briefs - September 04, 2024

Extortion Crimes Surge Across South African Provinces

Extortion-related crimes have topped the list of incidents reported across the provinces of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern and Western Cape, reports IOL. In KwaZulu-Natal, police fatally shot six men linked to a series of extortion-related crimes across the province. The gang was tracked to an apartment in Durban's Point area, where they were killed after opening fire on police, who returned fire. KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said that a concerning trend of extortion groups targeting township tuck shops, particularly those owned by foreign nationals.

Defence Minister Denies Crisis Amid Budget Cuts

Defense Minister Angie Motshekga has said that budget cuts are affecting the effectiveness of the department, according to EWN. However, she dismissed claims that the defense force is in crisis and unable to perform its duties. Motshekga admitted that the department has not fully met the goals of the 2015 defense review. She said that her deputy, Bantu Holomisa, is currently reviewing the document to address its shortcomings. She confirmed that the defense force lacks sufficient operational airplanes and that some navy ships are grounded, leading to reduced training and a halt in hiring recruits. In response to Democratic Alliance (DA) member Nick Godsell, dismissed the notion that the declining budgets have crippled the defense force, saying that the situation is being managed with ongoing discussions with the Treasury to prevent system failure.

Five Arrested in R2 Billion Drug Bust

Five people arrested in connection with an R2 billion clandestine drug laboratory in Limpopo have appeared in court, according to IOL. The accused Gonzales Jorge, 51; Gutierrez Lopes, 43; Simphiwe Khumalo, 35; Frederick Botha, 67; and Ruben Vidan Rodriguez, 44 were brought before the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court, facing charges of manufacturing, dealing, and possessing illicit drugs. Two of the accused, both South African nationals, are seeking bail, while their co-accused, who are Mexican nationals, have abandoned their bail applications. The Mexican nationals are also facing additional charges for violating South Africa's Immigration Act.

