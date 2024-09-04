Uganda: Besigye Condemns Police Attack On Kyagulanyi

Former president for FDC Rt.Col Kiiza Besigye' has condemned the attack on National Unity president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu in Bulindo Kira municipality yesterday.

He took this on his X handle stated that the incidence was uncalled for on Kyagulanyi.

"The horrible outcome of what, as usual, is totally uncalled for police aggression against political "opposition" leaders".

Kiiza Besigye stated.

In a media brief interview with Leader of opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, Besigye' said that the injuries Kyagulanyi suffered are from the tear ball grenades usually blue coloured, that Uganda police force liberally employs as part of persecution- not policing.

"We condemn the UPF for its continued rampant abuse of Human Rights and prayed for President Kyagulanyi' speedy recovery" stated Besigye.

However, Uganda police force has dismissed the allegations of attack on Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

" he stumbled and fell as he entered his car, and that's how he got injured according to them. How ridiculous". Reads part of the statement

Police further states that such similar incidences have been happening in previous campaigns.

"his brutality is not only despicable, but speaks volumes about a decades-old regime, whose only language is violence towards peaceful citizens.

This chaos will end, and Ugandans will attain will their freedom".

"According to the Leader of opposition X -handle Joel Ssenyonyi ,said that the X-ray report shows there are some fragments from the tear-gas canister which are embedded in his leg, and a surgery will be conducted to remove them". Stated Ssenyonyi .