Uganda: Fear Grips Tororo As Another Prominent Resident Is Murdered

Residents of Tororo Municipality are living in fear following a series of violent murders that have shaken the community.

The most recent victim, Hawa Maria Doha, the Vice Chairperson of Eastern Division, was found murdered inside her home in Nyangole 'A' village, Eastern Division, on Monday evening.

According to reports, Doha had just returned from work when an unknown assailant entered her residence and strangled her to death.

This latest killing brings the number of violent deaths in Tororo Municipality to nearly five within just one month, raising serious concerns over the safety of local residents.

The spate of murders has sparked outrage and fear among the community, prompting urgent calls for the police to take decisive action to curb the escalating violence.

Many residents blame the police for what they see as inadequate patrolling and a failure to prevent these tragic incidents.

In response to the growing concerns, Tororo District Police Commander Sadat Sabila assured the public that the police are fully committed to addressing the situation.

The DPC emphasized that investigations are underway, and at least two arrests have been made in connection with the recent murders.

He urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement by respecting crime scenes, which is crucial for gathering evidence and conducting thorough investigations.

"We are doing all we can to bring the culprits to justice," Sabila stated.

"I urge the community to assist us by not tampering with crime scenes, as this will greatly help us in our investigations."

As Tororo residents grapple with the fear of further violence, there is a growing demand for increased police presence and community vigilance.

The hope is that with joint efforts between law enforcement and the community, safety and normalcy can soon be restored in Tororo Municipality.