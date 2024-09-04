Tunisia: President Kais Saied Discusses General Situation in Country With Interior Minister

Tunis, Septembre 3 — The general security situation in the country was at the heart of a meeting held on Tuesday afternoon at Carthage Palace between President Kais Saied, Interior Minister Khaled Nouri and Secretary of State to the Minister of Interior in charge of National Security, Sofiene Bessadok, according to a statement released by the Presidency of the Republic.

The meeting discussed the general security situation in the country and the need for increased vigilance, attention and foresight in order to thwart any attempts to undermine the security of the state and citizens in light of "indications that a number of circles are linked to foreign entities".

The President of the Republic was quoted in the statement as saying that "the elections are a purely internal affair in which no foreign side is involved".

He added that "those who, as always, receive money and support from foreign sides and falsely claim to be defenders of freedom and democracy have internalised treason, loyalty and slander".

"Tunisians are fully aware of these situations and know the nuances of the issues and have decided to cleanse their country and take a new path in history in which sovereignty belongs to the people alone," he stressed.