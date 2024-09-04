South Africa: Basketball Tournament Gets Off to Rocky Start After Bungling

SA boys' team only had three days with their coach

The U18 AfroBasket 2024 got off to a rocky start this week after bungled arrangements by Basketball South Africa.

The girls' championship started on Monday, and the boys' on Tuesday, at the University of Pretoria.

The SA boys' team lost to Rwanda 80-64. Speaking to GroundUp after the game, coach Florsheim Ngwenya said he had only had three days with the team.

"It was our first game. We had just been together for three days," he said.

GroundUp has reported the uncertainty and lack of organisation in the build-up to the tournament. Two weeks ago, Basketball South Africa had still not announced the national teams, their coaches, or the venue. Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie posted a comment on social media linked to GroundUp's article, stating that his office would look into the issues and produce findings the next day.

But no findings have been announced.

The names of the coaches were announced on 27 August, a week before the tournament. The venue was only announced four days later, when some of the competing teams had already arrived in the country.

At the tournament on Tuesday, there was no sign that a major international event was taking place, in a sport which carries the hopes and dreams of many young people.

The stands were almost empty even when the local teams were playing.

Despite a lack of preparation, Ngwenya, said the team tried their best to win against the continental heavyweights.

"We didn't have preparation. That is why it is going to be difficult at this level. But we have to try our best - we are here now, aren't we?"

But he was hopeful. "It's up in the air; anybody can win the tournament. It's the first day. Let's see how other teams play, then we will see how it goes."

Rwanda player Dylan Kayijuka was excited about his team's great start. "My team is motivated and we are excited about our game plan. So I'm very proud of my team, we fought hard."

He was also happy about his contribution of 25 points. "The team made things easy for me and the coaching staff all believed in me."

In the second game of the day, a girls' match, the Moroccan team beat Zambia 75-56.

The tournament is expected to end on 14 September.