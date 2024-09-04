Rwanda: Element Eleéeh's 'Milele' Submitted for Grammys Consideration

Rwandan singer and producer Fred Robinson Mugisha, also known by stage name as Element Eleéeh, has been submitted for consideration in the prestigious 67th GRAMMY Awards.

Element, who is signed under 1:55AM management, announced the development on Tuesday, August 3, via his social media platforms right after his latest release "Milele" got entered in the Best African Music Performance/Producer category.

"I am thrilled to announce to you that I have been submitted into the 67th GRAMMYs for Consideration. This is a historical moment for us. Thank you to my team both in the U.S. and right here in the great nation of Rwanda," the producer posted on his Instagram account.

The GRAMMYs are regarded as one of the most prestigious awards in the music industry in the United States, celebrating excellence in music performance and production globally and, should Element secure a nomination, it would mark a groundbreaking achievement for Rwanda, further putting the country's music scene in the international spotlight.

How are entries submitted for the GRAMMYs?

To be submitted for GRAMMY consideration, a recording must be entered by members of the Recording Academy who are either Professional or Voting members. How it works is each member of the Academy has an account on the GRAMMY website they can log in to and submit entries during the submission periods.

Only recordings released from September 16, 2023 to August 30, 2024 can be submitted for GRAMMY consideration.

The 67th GRAMMY Awards will be held early in 2025, with nominees expected to be announced later this year.