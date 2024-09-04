South Africa: Evaluating What Is New, Positive and Negative About the Government of National Unity (Part One)

3 September 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Raymond Suttner

The Government of National Unity has created something new, although it would be an exaggeration to depict it as the basis for a rebirth of the dreams that some of us had of a 'New South Africa', freed from apartheid oppression, where all human beings would have their dignity respected.

Part One of a two-part series.

Can the new South Africa be reborn? By this I do not mean some romantic notion whereby we return to all that was good in 1994, minus Madiba.

I mean a return to a situation with possibilities to remedy what went wrong and rebuild the opportunities for a democracy where we all have the possibility to realise our aspirations as human beings, living together and inculcating values of care and concern for one another.

I used to write about the need for a broad alliance of South Africans to rebuild what had been broken (mainly in the Jacob Zuma era) and return us to a country with the opportunity for all to realise themselves within a social order where infrastructure is repaired, power works and clean water and healthcare is being supplied or in the process of being provided to all, along with a range of other necessities.

I wrote a lot about the type of relationship between popular organisation and representative government, a popular force which is not very strong now, but is important to have as a vehicle for participation...

