Kenya: U.S. Court Denies Bail for Kenyan Fugitive Kevin Kang'ethe Who Was Extradited After Dramatic Escape, Recapture

Nairobi Kenya — A U.S. court has denied bail for Kenyan fugitive Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kang'ethe after he pleaded not guilty to the murder of Margaret Mbitu, a crime that has drawn international attention due to its complexity and cross-border implications.

Kang'ethe was extradited to the US this week to face trial, having fled to Kenya where he was arrested and escaped from jail before he was re-arrested.

He appeared before the Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Tuesday where he was formally charged and denied the accusations.

The court ruled that he would be held without bail, citing the severity of the charges and his previous flight from justice.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for November 5, 2024.

The case has its roots in a troubled romantic relationship between Kang'ethe and Mbitu, characterized by repeated incidents of domestic violence, according to reports.

The situation escalated in 2023 when Kang'ethe allegedly murdered Mbitu, prompting him to flee to Kenya in an attempt to evade U.S. law enforcement. His flight to Kenya marked the beginning of a high-stakes manhunt that eventually led to his capture.

In February 2024, Kang'ethe managed to briefly escape from custody under mysterious circumstances, further complicating the legal process. His escape triggered a large-scale manhunt in Kenya, involving multiple police units and significant public interest.

Nairobi Police Chief Adamson Bungei, who led the operation, eventually announced Kang'ethe's recapture in Ngong, a town on the outskirts of Nairobi. The fugitive was apprehended at a relative's home, where he had been hiding since his escape.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The extradition process, which culminated in Kang'ethe's return to the United States on September 1, 2024, was a complex legal and diplomatic effort.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Kenya played a crucial role in navigating the extradition procedures, ensuring that all legal requirements were met. Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina approved the extradition, allowing U.S. authorities to take custody of Kang'ethe and bring him to trial.

Kang'ethe's case has highlighted the challenges of international criminal justice, particularly in cases involving fugitives who cross borders to evade capture. It has also underscored the importance of cooperation between Kenyan and U.S. law enforcement agencies, which worked closely to ensure that Kang'ethe would face justice for the alleged crime.

As the case progresses, it is expected to draw further attention, especially given the serious nature of the charges and the dramatic events leading up to Kang'ethe's capture and extradition. The outcome of the pre-trial hearing in November will likely be a key moment in the case, as both the prosecution and defense prepare to present their arguments in what promises to be a closely watched legal battle.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts