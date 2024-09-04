South Africa: Police in Tonga Are Working Hard to Trace a Rape Suspect Who Targets Learners As They Fo to School

press release

Nelspruit — The Police in Tonga are working hard to trace a rape suspect who targets learners as they travel to school. Police also urge learners to be vigilant and be aware of their surroundings when they walk in secluded areas to-and-from school. Parents are also encouraged to give all the support needed to their children to prevent incidents that may compromise their safety.

This comes after two learners, aged 16 and 17 were reportedly raped by an armed suspect on their way to school at Mzinti yesterday morning, 02 September 2024, at about 06h30 am.

According to information, the two victims had to attend to an early class when they met the suspect. The suspect allegedly rerouted them to the nearby bushes at gunpoint, then raped both learners.

The two learners were reportedly threatened to be killed by the suspect, should they report the incident to anyone.

On arrival at school, the learners bravely reported the matter to their teacher.

Police were in turn informed where two counts of rape were opened. The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit has been assigned to probe this incident.

The investigators already began to probe and so far, an intense search was conducted around the area though the suspect has not yet been foung and Police are still on the lookout.

Police urge members of the public who might see anything suspicious or have information that may assist in apprehending the suspect to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

Meanwhile the Acting Provincial Commissioner reassured the public that the team, consisting of skilled SAPS members, are working around the clock to ensure that the perpetrator is swiftly brought to book. "We will not tolerate a situation whereby learners become terrified to go to school. As the Police, we have intensified our efforts and, working in collaboration with community structures, we will soon make a breakthrough in this matter. Our aspiration is to corner the suspect before he can prey on another victim," said the General.