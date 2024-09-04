South Africa: Family Murderer Sentenced to Four Life Terms

press release

Nelspruit — The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi welcomed four life terms imposed to Siyabonga Richard Sangweni (32) by the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court which was sitting in Breyten today, 03 September 2024.

Sangweni was found guilty of fatally shooting four of his family members and seriously injuring one in Piet Retief on 15 June 2023 at about 18:00.

Amongst the family members who perished on that day was his 73-year-old grandmother, three children, aged between three and six years, and seriously injuring his 22-year-old sister.

Sangweni was arrested by the Police on the same day of the incident, immediately after the incident took place. He was cornered by the men and women in Blue whilst hiding at the premises where the incident took place. During the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of his licenced firearm. Investigations revealed that he purchased the firearm on the day of the incident.

Sangweni was found guilty on four counts of murder and one of attempted murder. He was sentenced to four life imprisonment for the four murders plus 15 years' imprisonment for attempted murder.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi further indicated that, "The sentence should send a strong message to those who are in possession of firearms, that the weapons should only be used for Defence purposes, not to be used to commit crime in terms of the Firearms Control Act of South Africa."