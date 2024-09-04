Uganda: Four Dead, Six Injured in Tragic Accident On Kampala-Gulu Highway

4 September 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Conslata Taaka

A tragic accident occurred early this morning along the Kampala-Gulu Highway at Nakazzi Village, Kizito Zone, in Luwero District, claiming the lives of four people.

Among the deceased is the driver, Moses Kitata, aged 43 a resident of Wobulenzi Town Council, while the identities of the other victims are yet to be confirmed.

Six other passengers sustained serious injuries and were swiftly transported to Luwero Hospital for urgent medical attention.

The fatal collision took place at approximately 5:00 am when a taxi, bearing the registration number UBG 392L, was en route to Kampala from Gulu.

The taxi was struck on the driver's side by an unidentified truck, causing the devastating accident.

Sam Twinneamazima, the PRO for the Savannah Region, confirmed the incident and revealed that efforts are underway to locate the truck and its driver.

Twinneamazima attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving, noting that the truck driver had veered out of his lane, leading to the fatal crash.

As the authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the incident, Nile post will bring you details as they unfold.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.