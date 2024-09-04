Uganda: Four Dead, Six Injured in Tragic Accident On Kampala-Gulu Highway

A tragic accident occurred early this morning along the Kampala-Gulu Highway at Nakazzi Village, Kizito Zone, in Luwero District, claiming the lives of four people.

Among the deceased is the driver, Moses Kitata, aged 43 a resident of Wobulenzi Town Council, while the identities of the other victims are yet to be confirmed.

Six other passengers sustained serious injuries and were swiftly transported to Luwero Hospital for urgent medical attention.

The fatal collision took place at approximately 5:00 am when a taxi, bearing the registration number UBG 392L, was en route to Kampala from Gulu.

The taxi was struck on the driver's side by an unidentified truck, causing the devastating accident.

Sam Twinneamazima, the PRO for the Savannah Region, confirmed the incident and revealed that efforts are underway to locate the truck and its driver.

Twinneamazima attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving, noting that the truck driver had veered out of his lane, leading to the fatal crash.

As the authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the incident, Nile post will bring you details as they unfold.