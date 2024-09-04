Uganda: Women Activists Voice Support for Rising Youth Movement Against Corruption

Women politicians have voiced their support for the rising youth movement against corruption, a generation that is redefining activism.

Their comments followed the remand of three women to Luzira Prison by the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court in Kampala on Monday.

The women, Norah Kobusingye, Praise Aloikin Opoloje, and Kemitoma Kyenziibo, were arrested after they stripped naked in protest against corruption at Parliament.

They were charged with being a common nuisance, as per section 148(1) of the Penal Code Act.

On September 2, 2024, the women, along with others still at large, staged a partially undressed protest on Parliamentary Avenue, with messages written on their bodies. They denied the charges.

State prosecutor Ivan Kyazze informed the court that the investigations were complete but requested an adjournment.

Former Leader of Opposition Winnie Kiiza commented on the socio-political climate, urging society to rethink its views on the younger generation and to unite against corruption.

Quoting a famous line from Imbuga's "Betrayal in the City", Kiiza said, "When the madness of an entire nation disturbs a solitary mind, it is not enough to say that the man is mad."

She explained that dismissing individuals who stand against widespread injustices as irrational overlooks the larger societal issues.

Kiiza emphasized that those who speak out against societal wrongs should be seen as raising crucial concerns, not as irrational.

Addressing Generation Z, she rejected the notion that they are weak or directionless, asserting, "I refuse to think of Gen Z as a weak and ruined generation. It's a new generation with a new tone."

Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura commended their efforts, expressing pride in their peaceful protest against corruption.

"Thank you for starting where you are and using what you can to peacefully protest against corruption. You have taken this a notch higher; you have challenged us. Proud of you; thanks for leading from the front," Nyanjura said.

She also urged the public to continue supporting the protesters during their remand, noting that they are detained until September 12, 2024.

Nyanjura's remarks have further sparked discussions on the fight against corruption in Uganda, with many citizens and leaders rallying for greater transparency and accountability in government.

Political activist and academic Dr. Stella Nyanzi condemned the charges of "common nuisance" against the women.

In a statement, Nyanzi made it clear that their imprisonment would not deter the ongoing peaceful protests.

"Charging comrades Kemitoma Siperia Mollie, Praise Aloikin, and Kobusingye Norah with common nuisance, and remanding them to Luzira Women's Prison until September 12, 2024, will not stop the peaceful #March2Parliament to #StopCorruption and demand that #AnitaMustResign," Nyanzi declared.

Nyanzi suggested that the activists' imprisonment might expose further issues within Uganda's correctional facilities, specifically the water crisis.

"Let our comrades go to Luzira; they will give us up-to-date evidence about the situation of the water crisis in Uganda Prisons Service. Power to the women of Uganda!" she said.

Furthermore, she warned of more drastic measures in future protests if their demands are not met.

"Next time, we shall totally undress in protest and remove even our panties as we carry out the peaceful #March2Parliament to Totally Stop Corruption," she stated.

She indicated that protesters are prepared to escalate their actions to draw attention to their cause.

The group's protest is part of a broader Gen-Z anti-corruption movement in Kampala, which has recently adopted nudity as a tactic to highlight corruption in Parliament and demand accountability from the Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) regarding the Kiteezi landfill disaster.

Human rights lawyer Eron Kiiza defended the activists, stating that their nudity symbolically exposes corruption.

He criticized the government and police for focusing on the protesters rather than addressing the corruption issues