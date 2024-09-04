Kenya: Ban On Third Term Extra-Curricular Activities, Prayer Day Still Stands - Kipsang

4 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi Kenya — The government has maintained the ban on social activities in schools including prayer days, school visits during third term.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang ordered strict enforcement of the ban by schools.

"The purpose of this circular is to ask you to enforce the directive by ensuring that schools do not conduct any of these activities. Please bring the content of these circular to the attention of all schools under your jurisdiction," said Kipsang.

On May 2016, the former Cabinet Secretary for Education Fred Matiang'i banned all social activities in the third term including prayer days, visiting, half term breaks, sports, prize-giving ceremonies and annual general meetings this is in efforts to cut contact between candidates and outsiders.

This was in bid to contain cheating during the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Matiang'i said the prayer days during the last academic term are used as avenues for exchanging materials, which are later used by candidates in cheating during KCPE and KCSE examinations.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.