South Africa: Gauteng Legislature Honours Former Ministers Dlamini Zuma and Pandor

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature has paid tribute to former ministers, Dr Naledi Pandor and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, in a special sitting of the legislature.

Pandor retired from government following nearly 30 years of service in roles including the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Minister of Higher Education and Training, twice as Minister of Science and Technology, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Education.

Dlamini Zuma also served in various positions, including as Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Minister in The Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Health from 1994 to 1999 and as Minister of Foreign Affairs before her retirement.

Both played roles in the struggle against Apartheid in South Africa.

Addressing the public gathering, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the two women represent the epitome of what it means to be a South African patriot.

"Our presence today is nothing else but an endorsement for the hard work, the dedication and commitment that they had for our country. They didn't only love our country, they loved our people. They didn't only sacrifice for our country, they sacrificed for everyone who is here now to understand that indeed our freedom was not free.

"They represent every epoch of our freedom and every epoch of our revolution. We don't have silver, we don't have gold but we have are these words: Thank you. We are indeed indebted to these two powerful women," he said.

In response, former Minister Dlamini Zuma said: "Defend the gains of the revolution and push the frontiers. You must bequeath to the next generation a better Gauteng and a better South Africa than the one you have".

Meanwhile, former Minister Pandor said: "There's a lot of young people who have time to do a great deal of things and if you can change our nation's thinking of itself...all you need is the will to make the difference".