Rights activists Robson Chere, Namatai Kwekweza and Samuel Gwenzi have been granted bail by the High Court.

The three were set free by High Court judge Benjamin Chikowero after appealing for the second time.

They were ordered to pay US$150 each.

The State had consented to three being granted bail.

The three were ordered not to interfere with witnesses, to continue residing at their given addresses and to report to police every last Friday of the month.