Zimbabwe: CCC Leader Timba's Teen Son Acquitted

4 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Opposition CCC leader Jameson Timba's 16-year-old son, Sean (accused 51) has been found not guilty and acquitted on charges of participating in an unlawful gathering and disorderly conduct.

He had applied for discharge at the close of the State's case.

It was his argument that he was not part of the CCC activists gathered at his father's residence on June 16 and had gone there to deliver a Father's Day gift.

Sean was out of custody after he was granted US$100 bail earlier in July after it was proved that he was caught in the dragnet arrest after he went to deliver a gift.

Magistrate Collet Ncube upheld his arguments and ruled that there was no evidence linking him to the offence.

